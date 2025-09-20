All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 3
Tradays economic calendar features South Africa
MetaQuotes, 2020.01.28 11:10
The application for the fundamental market analysis now features 42 indicators of the country having the strongest economy in the African continent — South Africa. Calendar data is collected in real time from public sources, such as the Bureau of Economic Research, the South African Reserve Bank, the South African Revenue Service and the National Treasury.
Tradays lists all significant economic events: price indices and financial indicators, the latest data on inflation and unemployment, date and time of speeches by heads of financial departments, etc. Currently, the calendar features over 1 000 indicators related to the 19 global economies, including USA, European Union, Japan, UK, Canada, Australia and China. This is one of the most complete, accurate and relevant solutions on the market.
The calendar is free and available both as a web version and a mobile application:
Besides, you can add the calendar in your website using a widget. This will allow you to attract new visitors by offering them a free tool for monitoring important economic events.
Install the Tradays calendar >>
NewsReleaseEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Expert receives data for events from 'http://forexfactory.com'."
The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart.
Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies.
Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help a trader to make a better strategy.
Calendar - library for MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader5 has an updated voluminous history of fundamental calendar events, any data of which can be accessed programmatically
This library allows you to conveniently work with this data. In particular, use them in the Tester and in real trading.Features.
MQL5 Cookbook – Economic Calendar - the article
MetaTrader 5 terminal and MQL5 programming language are constantly evolving, expanding their market analysis features, tools for developing more complex trading robots, etc. One of the new terminal tools is the Economic Calendar that can be handled both manually and with the help of robots.
The built-in calendar is flexible enough. You can configure it on the Calendar terminal tab, install it on your website or download the mobile version. Being an algorithmic trader, I am mostly interested in the tool's programming features.
950 websites broadcast the Economic Calendar from MetaQuotes
Almost a thousand web resources around the world feature the Economic Calendar widget. Among them are brokerage websites, popular financial media, analytical portals and trader blogs. The service allows sorting of macroeconomic events by their importance, country and time interval, while being legally burden-free — you do not have to worry about licensing risks.
The MetaQuotes offer is valid for owners and webmasters of any resource. To add the Calendar, just click the "Add to website" button on the service web page. After specifying a width/height and a display period, the code is generated for you. Copy and paste it into a relevant web page of your preference. Now your visitors can have a ready-made tool for monitoring financial news.
Hi, Good Day Sergey
Why is the mt5 news calendar built in sometimes different from websites that provide news calendars such as investing.com?
As happened with CAD core cpi (mom nov), on investing.com it is in the high importance news category, but on mt5 the news calendar is in the medium important news category?
What really distinguishes the mt5 news calendar built in from news calendars from other websites? and can you mention the source of the mt5 news calendar taken from?
thank's before for your time and your answer
mql5 news calendar was build by itself without taking any news/impacts/etc from the other news calendars.
Because news calendars are very different ones: there are informational calendars, and there are tradable calendar which we can trade news events with them, and so on.
So, it is the normal sotuation when the impact of some news event is different from one calendar to an other one.
As happened with CAD core cpi (mom nov), on investing.com it is in the high importance news category, but on mt5 the news calendar is in the medium important news category?
But you can check forex-factory calendar (which was the best tradable calendar in past; yes, in past) - this news event is low impacted :
noted. thank you
Anyone did any comparison analysis with forex factory to determine :
1. Are the same news appearing in both?
2. How different are the impact classifications?
3. Anyone actually tried to get forex factory news using code in MQL5?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.20 06:37
News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database
In this article, we will learn to create a database in which we will store data from the MQL5 Economic Calendar. This data can be used later, in upcoming articles, to trade the news. We will also explore how to execute basic SQL queries to retrieve certain organized information from this database. The entire process will be done in the MQL5 IDE.
Traders keep a close watch on news sources for information that might impact the markets. This includes geopolitical events, corporate earnings announcements, political events, and economic reports such as GDP growth or employment figures. Traders act quickly to respond to significant news releases to profit from resulting market changes. Depending on how the news is interpreted, buying or selling assets may be necessary. In this article, we will focus on economic events, as they are readily available to us through the MQL5 Economic Calendar.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2024.06.12 13:41
News Trading Made Easy (Part 2): Risk Management
A quick refresher for the previous article in the News Trading Made Easy series. In part 1, we went through the concept of DST(Daylight Savings Time) and the various versions for different countries that essentially change their time zones by an hour ahead and behind during a financial year. This will change trading schedules for the related brokers using DST. The reasons for creating a database and the benefits were addressed. A database was created to store the news events from the MQL5 Economic Calendar with subsequent changes to the event time data to reflect the broker's DST schedule for accurate back-testing in the future. In the project files, an SQL script results in an Excel format was provided for all the unique events accessible through the MQL5 Calendar for all the different countries.
However, in this article, we will make a few changes to our previous code in part 1. Firstly by implementing inheritance to the existing code and upcoming new code, the previous news/calendar database will get a revamp into something more useable and practical. Additionally, we will tackle risk management and create different risk profiles to choose from for users with different risk appetites or preferences.