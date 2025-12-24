Sweden's Unemployment Rate reflects the rate of currently unemployed residents to the total civilian labor force aged between 15 and 74. The figures published by Statistics Sweden serve as the official source of unemployment data.

The index is calculated based on the monthly telephone survey of more than 18,000 people. Samples for the survey are drawn from the Population Register on a random basis. In order to track changes in the labor market, every person is usually interviewed several times (usually up to eight) at three-month intervals. A monthly Labor Force Survey is published based on the received responses.

Like in all other countries, unemployment data in Sweden is among the most important indicators reflecting the country's economic development. The survey results are used together with other labor market statistics as a basis for labor policy planning and decision-making. The figures are also used in economic and social research. Unemployment serves as an indicator of social situation. Appropriate unemployment data is also provided to international organizations, such as the ECB.

Unemployment growth is an indication of a decline in the labor market and is bad for the national economy. Therefore, a higher than expected reading can be seen as negative for the Swedish krona quotes.

