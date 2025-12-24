CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Sweden Unemployment Rate

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Labor
Low 8.2% 8.1%
8.9%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
8.1%
8.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Sweden's Unemployment Rate reflects the rate of currently unemployed residents to the total civilian labor force aged between 15 and 74. The figures published by Statistics Sweden serve as the official source of unemployment data.

The index is calculated based on the monthly telephone survey of more than 18,000 people. Samples for the survey are drawn from the Population Register on a random basis. In order to track changes in the labor market, every person is usually interviewed several times (usually up to eight) at three-month intervals. A monthly Labor Force Survey is published based on the received responses.

Like in all other countries, unemployment data in Sweden is among the most important indicators reflecting the country's economic development. The survey results are used together with other labor market statistics as a basis for labor policy planning and decision-making. The figures are also used in economic and social research. Unemployment serves as an indicator of social situation. Appropriate unemployment data is also provided to international organizations, such as the ECB.

Unemployment growth is an indication of a decline in the labor market and is bad for the national economy. Therefore, a higher than expected reading can be seen as negative for the Swedish krona quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
8.2%
8.1%
8.9%
Oct 2025
8.9%
8.4%
8.3%
Sep 2025
8.3%
8.8%
8.4%
Aug 2025
8.4%
8.2%
8.0%
Jul 2025
8.0%
8.2%
9.4%
Jun 2025
9.4%
9.4%
9.7%
May 2025
9.7%
8.9%
Apr 2025
8.9%
9.7%
8.5%
Mar 2025
8.5%
9.3%
9.4%
Feb 2025
9.4%
9.6%
10.4%
Jan 2025
10.4%
8.5%
8.0%
Dec 2024
8.0%
8.4%
7.4%
Nov 2024
7.4%
8.1%
7.8%
Oct 2024
7.8%
7.7%
8.2%
Sep 2024
8.2%
8.0%
7.9%
Aug 2024
7.9%
8.1%
7.7%
Jul 2024
7.7%
8.5%
9.4%
Jun 2024
9.4%
9.8%
8.7%
May 2024
8.7%
9.9%
8.9%
Apr 2024
8.9%
8.0%
9.2%
Mar 2024
9.2%
8.3%
8.5%
Feb 2024
8.5%
9.3%
8.5%
Jan 2024
8.5%
8.5%
7.7%
Dec 2023
7.7%
7.7%
7.1%
Nov 2023
7.1%
7.3%
7.4%
Oct 2023
7.4%
7.8%
7.7%
Sep 2023
7.7%
7.3%
7.7%
Aug 2023
7.7%
6.9%
6.2%
Jul 2023
6.2%
7.8%
9.2%
Jun 2023
9.2%
7.6%
7.9%
May 2023
7.9%
8.0%
7.5%
Apr 2023
7.5%
7.6%
7.7%
Mar 2023
7.7%
7.9%
8.2%
Feb 2023
8.2%
7.6%
7.6%
Jan 2023
7.6%
8.2%
6.9%
Dec 2022
6.9%
5.9%
6.4%
Nov 2022
6.4%
6.3%
7.1%
Oct 2022
7.1%
5.8%
6.5%
Sep 2022
6.5%
6.3%
6.6%
Aug 2022
6.6%
7.1%
6.4%
Jul 2022
6.4%
7.2%
8.6%
Jun 2022
8.6%
8.4%
8.5%
May 2022
8.5%
8.3%
8.2%
Apr 2022
8.2%
8.0%
8.2%
Mar 2022
8.2%
8.2%
7.9%
Feb 2022
7.9%
8.8%
8.3%
Jan 2022
8.3%
8.7%
7.3%
Dec 2021
7.3%
7.5%
7.5%
Nov 2021
7.5%
7.9%
7.6%
Oct 2021
7.6%
7.9%
8.2%
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code