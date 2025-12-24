CalendarSections

Silf/Swedbank Sweden Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Silf/Swedbank
Sector:
Business
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Sweden's Silf/Swedbank Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) is an indicator of business cycles in the Swedish economy, calculated by Swedbank in cooperation with Silf, on the basis of a monthly survey of purchasing managers working in manufacturing companies. The index enables a quick evaluation of the country's economy state. It is published on the first banking day of every month, at 08:30.

Every month, a questionnaire is sent to about 200 purchasing managers employed in the manufacturing sector. The managers are asked to evaluate the state of a specific activity in their company: whether it has increased, decreased or has not changed. The respondents evaluate orders, production, employment, delivery times and inventories in warehouses.

The index value is calculated as a sum of the percentage of respondents reporting an increase and half of responses reporting no change. Values more than 50 indicate an economic growth, while values less than 50 indicate a decline.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. They are among the first to notice changes. PMI is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation, and it is therefore popular with analysts. Swedish PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for SEK quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Silf/Swedbank Sweden Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
54.6
56.2
55.0
Oct 2025
55.1
54.2
55.6
Sep 2025
55.6
55.1
55.3
Aug 2025
55.3
54.4
Jul 2025
54.2
52.7
51.9
Jun 2025
51.9
52.2
53.1
May 2025
53.6
53.4
54.2
Apr 2025
54.2
54.8
53.8
Mar 2025
53.6
52.0
53.5
Feb 2025
53.5
51.7
53.1
Jan 2025
52.9
52.4
49.1
Dec 2024
52.4
52.5
53.7
Nov 2024
53.8
52.6
53.2
Oct 2024
53.1
51.9
51.6
Sep 2024
51.3
53.0
52.6
Aug 2024
52.7
52.5
49.2
Jul 2024
49.2
53.5
53.0
Jun 2024
53.6
52.9
54.1
May 2024
54.0
51.0
51.9
Apr 2024
51.4
50.2
50.4
Mar 2024
50.0
49.5
49.2
Feb 2024
49.0
48.7
47.1
Jan 2024
47.1
47.9
48.6
Dec 2023
48.8
47.3
49.0
Nov 2023
49.0
46.0
46.2
Oct 2023
45.7
46.1
43.4
Sep 2023
43.3
46.4
45.5
Aug 2023
45.8
45.7
48.0
Jul 2023
47.6
44.7
45.2
Jun 2023
44.8
45.0
40.7
May 2023
40.6
46.3
44.9
Apr 2023
45.5
46.1
45.5
Mar 2023
45.7
45.9
47.0
Feb 2023
47.0
45.4
47.0
Jan 2023
46.8
45.4
45.9
Dec 2022
45.9
46.3
45.8
Nov 2022
45.8
47.6
46.8
Oct 2022
46.8
49.4
49.2
Sep 2022
49.2
51.0
50.6
Aug 2022
50.6
52.7
52.5
Jul 2022
53.1
54.1
53.6
Jun 2022
53.7
55.4
54.9
May 2022
55.2
56.8
54.9
Apr 2022
55.0
58.6
56.8
Mar 2022
57.3
60.0
58.0
Feb 2022
58.6
60.8
62.2
Jan 2022
62.4
60.7
62.1
Dec 2021
62.1
60.8
63.1
Nov 2021
63.3
59.6
64.2
Oct 2021
64.4
59.5
64.7
