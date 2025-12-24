CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Sweden Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Prices
Low -1.4% -1.1%
0.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-4.3%
-1.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Sweden's Producer Price Index y/y reflects the average change in selling prices for goods produced by Swedish industrial companies in the reported month compared to the same month a year ago. The index shows price changes from the perspective of the manufacturer. The index include prices in the domestic market as well as sales prices in foreign markets.

Statistics include spending on food, clothing, footwear, household items, medical goods, and others. Car sales are not included.

The main variable in the PPI calculation is the price for a production unit at the first selling stage. This is either the ex-works price for the domestic market or the FOB in case of export. The index is calculated based on a survey of about 2000 Swedish enterprises which provide information for a sample of total 5000 goods. To calculate the resulting index, weights are assigned first to product groups, and then to individual goods in these groups.

The Producer Price Index is considered as a leading indicator of consumer prices, and hence of the inflation. It is a more accurate preliminary indicator, if compared to CPI: if producer prices grow, consumer prices are expected to grow accordingly. These two indicators are closely correlated.

The PPI growth is considered favorable for the national economy and can be seen as positive for the SEK quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-1.4%
-1.1%
0.4%
Oct 2025
0.4%
2.0%
0.5%
Sep 2025
0.5%
-0.2%
-0.7%
Aug 2025
-0.7%
3.8%
-0.6%
Jul 2025
-0.6%
0.5%
-3.1%
Jun 2025
-3.1%
-5.7%
-2.8%
May 2025
-2.8%
-5.0%
-2.4%
Apr 2025
-2.4%
-4.7%
-0.3%
Mar 2025
-0.3%
4.6%
3.4%
Feb 2025
3.4%
7.4%
3.5%
Jan 2025
3.5%
-0.3%
2.0%
Dec 2024
2.0%
-2.3%
0.3%
Nov 2024
0.3%
-4.3%
-1.3%
Oct 2024
-1.3%
-3.6%
-2.3%
Sep 2024
-2.3%
0.5%
1.2%
Aug 2024
1.2%
0.3%
-0.1%
Jul 2024
-0.1%
1.7%
0.8%
Jun 2024
0.8%
5.4%
2.6%
May 2024
2.6%
5.3%
0.9%
Apr 2024
0.9%
4.6%
-0.6%
Mar 2024
-0.6%
2.5%
-1.3%
Feb 2024
-1.3%
-1.0%
-2.3%
Jan 2024
-2.3%
-5.4%
-7.7%
Dec 2023
-7.7%
-2.2%
-4.2%
Nov 2023
-4.2%
-4.6%
-3.7%
Oct 2023
-3.7%
-8.5%
-4.6%
Sep 2023
-4.6%
-8.9%
-5.9%
Aug 2023
-5.9%
-4.1%
-2.1%
Jul 2023
-2.1%
-6.0%
-3.1%
Jun 2023
-3.1%
-5.9%
-2.1%
May 2023
-2.1%
-2.9%
1.3%
Apr 2023
1.3%
-0.6%
3.5%
Mar 2023
3.5%
5.6%
9.3%
Feb 2023
9.3%
10.2%
11.8%
Jan 2023
11.8%
16.9%
18.7%
Dec 2022
18.7%
17.1%
19.5%
Nov 2022
19.5%
16.3%
18.7%
Oct 2022
18.7%
18.2%
20.6%
Sep 2022
20.6%
19.9%
22.0%
Aug 2022
22.0%
18.7%
20.4%
Jul 2022
20.4%
25.9%
25.6%
Jun 2022
25.6%
1.4%
24.4%
May 2022
24.4%
22.2%
23.8%
Apr 2022
23.8%
26.7%
24.5%
Mar 2022
24.5%
17.5%
19.3%
Feb 2022
19.3%
19.7%
19.7%
Jan 2022
19.8%
22.0%
20.1%
Dec 2021
20.1%
17.3%
18.1%
Nov 2021
18.1%
16.7%
16.8%
Oct 2021
16.8%
19.0%
17.2%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code