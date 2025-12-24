Swedish Inflation Expectations reflect subjective expectations of business representatives, companies and labor organizations, regarding target inflation in Swedish. This index is calculated upon a survey conducted by Prospera on behalf of the Swedish Riksbank. The indicator itself is published by the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research NIER.

In this quarterly survey, respondents indicate their expectations regarding inflation one, two and five years ahead. The survey results are aggregated and presented in five subcategories: Employee Organizations, Employer Organizations, Manufacturing Companies, Money Market and Trade Companies.

This index is believed to reflect biased and subjective opinions and is therefore less accurate than the official inflation forecast from NIER. However, since Sweden applies inflation targeting, the regulator takes this indicator into account among others, when setting the target.

Insufficient inflation and a falling trend in expectations are a cause for concern for the country's central bank. Positive expectations regarding inflation are a favorable factor that may have a positive effect on the Swedish krona quotes.

