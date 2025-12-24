CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Sweden Inflation Expectations

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
National Institute of Economic Reasearch (KI)
Sector:
Consumer
Medium 7.0%
7.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Swedish Inflation Expectations reflect subjective expectations of business representatives, companies and labor organizations, regarding target inflation in Swedish. This index is calculated upon a survey conducted by Prospera on behalf of the Swedish Riksbank. The indicator itself is published by the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research NIER.

In this quarterly survey, respondents indicate their expectations regarding inflation one, two and five years ahead. The survey results are aggregated and presented in five subcategories: Employee Organizations, Employer Organizations, Manufacturing Companies, Money Market and Trade Companies.

This index is believed to reflect biased and subjective opinions and is therefore less accurate than the official inflation forecast from NIER. However, since Sweden applies inflation targeting, the regulator takes this indicator into account among others, when setting the target.

Insufficient inflation and a falling trend in expectations are a cause for concern for the country's central bank. Positive expectations regarding inflation are a favorable factor that may have a positive effect on the Swedish krona quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Inflation Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
7.0%
7.1%
Nov 2025
N/D
6.0%
6.7%
Oct 2025
6.7%
6.9%
Sep 2025
6.9%
7.8%
Aug 2025
7.8%
7.9%
Jul 2025
7.9%
8.0%
8.6%
Jun 2025
8.6%
8.7%
8.9%
May 2025
8.9%
10.3%
9.5%
Apr 2025
9.5%
9.2%
9.2%
Mar 2025
9.2%
7.8%
7.5%
Feb 2025
7.5%
6.7%
6.9%
Jan 2025
6.9%
6.4%
6.8%
Dec 2024
6.8%
5.9%
6.3%
Nov 2024
6.3%
5.7%
6.0%
Oct 2024
6.0%
5.5%
5.6%
Sep 2024
5.6%
6.0%
6.0%
Aug 2024
6.0%
6.3%
6.2%
Jul 2024
6.2%
6.3%
6.2%
Jun 2024
6.2%
6.4%
6.2%
May 2024
6.2%
7.0%
6.5%
Apr 2024
6.5%
4.5%
6.4%
Mar 2024
6.4%
7.9%
6.8%
Feb 2024
6.8%
7.7%
7.1%
Jan 2024
7.1%
7.5%
6.5%
Dec 2023
6.5%
6.7%
7.1%
Nov 2023
7.1%
6.1%
7.0%
Oct 2023
7.0%
6.9%
7.1%
Sep 2023
7.1%
6.7%
7.4%
Aug 2023
7.4%
6.2%
Jul 2023
6.2%
6.0%
6.8%
Jun 2023
6.8%
6.6%
7.0%
May 2023
7.0%
8.2%
7.6%
Apr 2023
7.6%
10.0%
10.1%
Mar 2023
10.1%
9.8%
10.0%
Feb 2023
10.0%
9.5%
10.3%
Jan 2023
10.3%
9.3%
10.2%
Dec 2022
10.2%
11.2%
10.3%
Nov 2022
10.3%
12.1%
11.1%
Oct 2022
11.1%
10.7%
11.8%
Sep 2022
11.8%
11.4%
10.3%
Aug 2022
10.3%
11.7%
10.6%
Jul 2022
10.6%
10.8%
10.6%
Jun 2022
10.6%
9.6%
9.9%
May 2022
9.9%
10.9%
10.1%
Apr 2022
10.1%
9.8%
10.2%
Mar 2022
10.2%
7.4%
6.6%
Feb 2022
6.6%
7.3%
6.8%
Jan 2022
6.8%
6.8%
6.2%
Dec 2021
6.2%
6.3%
6.5%
Nov 2021
6.5%
5.5%
5.8%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code