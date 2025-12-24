Economic Calendar
Sweden Inflation Expectations
|Medium
|7.0%
|
7.1%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Swedish Inflation Expectations reflect subjective expectations of business representatives, companies and labor organizations, regarding target inflation in Swedish. This index is calculated upon a survey conducted by Prospera on behalf of the Swedish Riksbank. The indicator itself is published by the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research NIER.
In this quarterly survey, respondents indicate their expectations regarding inflation one, two and five years ahead. The survey results are aggregated and presented in five subcategories: Employee Organizations, Employer Organizations, Manufacturing Companies, Money Market and Trade Companies.
This index is believed to reflect biased and subjective opinions and is therefore less accurate than the official inflation forecast from NIER. However, since Sweden applies inflation targeting, the regulator takes this indicator into account among others, when setting the target.
Insufficient inflation and a falling trend in expectations are a cause for concern for the country's central bank. Positive expectations regarding inflation are a favorable factor that may have a positive effect on the Swedish krona quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Inflation Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites