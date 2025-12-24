Sweden's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y reflects the change in the prices of a consumer basket of goods and services intended for the final household consumption in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The data for the HICP calculation is collected according to common European rules and is harmonized across Europe. This approach enables the compatibility of the the index in different European countries

The index is calculated by taking into consideration the basket of goods and services that is constructed in relation to the individual peculiarities of each of the countries and the rules common to these for the weighting of the goods and services that make up this basket. This index enables comparison of inflation between EU member states and is a key indicator used by the European Central bank in determining the monetary policy.

The HICP refers to prices actually paid by consumers, including discounts and promotions. Data for the index calculations is collected at points of sale.

Higher than expected HICP m/m figures are usually seen as positive for the Swedish krona quotes.

