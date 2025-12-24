CalendarSections

Sweden Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Prices
Low 2.3%
3.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
2.3%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Sweden's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y reflects the change in the prices of a consumer basket of goods and services intended for the final household consumption in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The data for the HICP calculation is collected according to common European rules and is harmonized across Europe. This approach enables the compatibility of the the index in different European countries

The index is calculated by taking into consideration the basket of goods and services that is constructed in relation to the individual peculiarities of each of the countries and the rules common to these for the weighting of the goods and services that make up this basket. This index enables comparison of inflation between EU member states and is a key indicator used by the European Central bank in determining the monetary policy.

The HICP refers to prices actually paid by consumers, including discounts and promotions. Data for the index calculations is collected at points of sale.

Higher than expected HICP m/m figures are usually seen as positive for the Swedish krona quotes.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
2.3%
3.1%
Oct 2025
3.1%
3.2%
Sep 2025
3.2%
3.4%
Aug 2025
3.4%
3.1%
Jul 2025
3.1%
2.9%
Jun 2025
2.8%
2.3%
May 2025
2.3%
2.1%
Apr 2025
2.1%
2.1%
Mar 2025
2.1%
2.8%
Feb 2025
2.8%
2.0%
Jan 2025
2.0%
1.6%
Dec 2024
1.6%
2.0%
Nov 2024
2.0%
1.6%
Oct 2024
1.6%
1.2%
Sep 2024
1.2%
1.3%
Aug 2024
1.3%
1.7%
Jul 2024
1.7%
1.4%
Jun 2024
1.4%
2.5%
May 2024
2.5%
2.4%
Apr 2024
2.4%
2.3%
Mar 2024
2.3%
2.6%
Feb 2024
2.6%
3.4%
Jan 2024
3.4%
1.9%
Dec 2023
1.9%
3.3%
Nov 2023
3.3%
4.0%
Oct 2023
4.0%
3.7%
Sep 2023
3.7%
4.5%
Aug 2023
4.5%
6.3%
Jul 2023
6.3%
6.3%
Jun 2023
6.3%
6.7%
May 2023
6.7%
7.7%
Apr 2023
7.7%
8.1%
Mar 2023
8.1%
9.7%
Feb 2023
9.7%
9.6%
Jan 2023
9.6%
10.8%
Dec 2022
10.8%
10.1%
Nov 2022
10.1%
9.8%
Oct 2022
9.8%
10.3%
Sep 2022
10.3%
9.5%
Aug 2022
9.5%
8.3%
Jul 2022
8.3%
8.9%
Jun 2022
8.9%
7.5%
May 2022
7.5%
6.6%
Apr 2022
6.6%
6.3%
Mar 2022
6.3%
4.4%
Feb 2022
4.4%
3.9%
Jan 2022
3.9%
4.5%
Dec 2021
4.5%
3.9%
Nov 2021
3.9%
3.3%
Oct 2021
3.3%
3.0%
123
