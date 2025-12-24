CalendarSections

Sweden Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Prices
Medium -0.2% 1.2%
0.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.0%
-0.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Sweden's Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y reflects a change in prices for the basket of consumer goods and services in the current month compared to the same month a year ago. The CPI reflects price changes from the perspective of households, which represent the end consumers of goods and services, and thus the index demonstrates the price change for the entire private domestic consumption.

The index is calculated as a change in the value of goods and services included in a fixed consumer basket. The basket includes goods and services which are representative of household spending. These are food and drink, clothing, electricity and water supply, and services (health, transportation, communications, entertainment, education, etc.).

The Consumer Price Index is the key indicator to measure inflation and the state of national economy. This index may affect interest rates, tax incentives, wages and government benefits. Being a measure of inflation, the CPI may have a strong impact on the value of the Swedish krona. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for the SEK quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-0.2%
1.2%
0.4%
Oct 2025
0.9%
0.9%
0.9%
Sep 2025
0.9%
1.3%
1.1%
Aug 2025
1.1%
0.7%
0.8%
Jul 2025
0.3%
0.4%
0.5%
Jun 2025
0.7%
-0.4%
0.2%
May 2025
0.2%
0.3%
0.3%
Apr 2025
0.2%
0.7%
-0.5%
Mar 2025
0.5%
0.8%
1.3%
Feb 2025
1.3%
0.6%
0.9%
Jan 2025
0.9%
0.9%
0.8%
Dec 2024
0.8%
0.8%
1.6%
Nov 2024
1.6%
1.1%
1.6%
Oct 2024
1.6%
1.3%
1.6%
Sep 2024
1.6%
1.0%
1.9%
Aug 2024
1.9%
2.5%
2.6%
Jul 2024
2.6%
2.5%
2.6%
Jun 2024
2.6%
2.7%
3.7%
May 2024
3.7%
3.2%
3.9%
Apr 2024
3.9%
4.2%
4.1%
Mar 2024
4.1%
4.5%
4.5%
Feb 2024
4.5%
5.5%
5.4%
Jan 2024
5.4%
4.4%
4.4%
Dec 2023
4.4%
5.7%
5.8%
Nov 2023
5.8%
5.2%
6.5%
Oct 2023
6.5%
5.2%
6.5%
Sep 2023
6.5%
6.9%
7.5%
Aug 2023
7.5%
8.6%
9.3%
Jul 2023
9.3%
8.5%
9.3%
Jun 2023
9.3%
8.7%
9.7%
May 2023
9.7%
9.3%
10.5%
Apr 2023
10.5%
9.8%
10.6%
Mar 2023
10.6%
11.7%
12.0%
Feb 2023
12.0%
12.1%
11.7%
Jan 2023
11.7%
12.6%
12.3%
Dec 2022
12.3%
11.0%
11.5%
Nov 2022
11.5%
12.0%
10.9%
Oct 2022
10.9%
11.8%
10.8%
Sep 2022
10.8%
10.3%
9.8%
Aug 2022
9.8%
7.9%
8.5%
Jul 2022
8.5%
9.6%
8.7%
Jun 2022
8.7%
8.2%
7.3%
May 2022
7.3%
7.1%
6.4%
Apr 2022
6.4%
6.8%
6.0%
Mar 2022
6.0%
5.1%
4.3%
Feb 2022
4.3%
4.2%
3.7%
Jan 2022
3.7%
3.1%
3.9%
Dec 2021
3.9%
3.0%
3.3%
Nov 2021
3.3%
3.5%
2.8%
Oct 2021
2.8%
2.5%
2.5%
