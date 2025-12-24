CalendarSections

S&P Global Spain Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 51.5 51.3
52.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
51.0
51.5
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Spain's Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is a macroeconomic report, which demonstrates the economic activity in the Spanish manufacturing sector based on information received from a monthly survey of purchasing managers from the largest companies. The index is prepared by Markit Economics. The index calculation implies the evaluation of corresponding characteristics: respondents determine whether the situation has improved, deteriorated or has not changed. The responses are evaluated taking into account the significance of surveyed companies.

Unlike government indices, the Manufacturing PMI is published at the beginning of the month and demonstrates the national economy state and developments similarly to Tankan in Japan or ISM in the USA.

The Spanish PMI is calculated by Markit Economics in partnership with the Spanish association of purchasing, contracting and procurement professionals (Asociación Española de Profesionales de Compras, Contratación y Aprovisionamientos (AERCE)).

The questionnaire covers a number of parameters, including new orders, performance, prices, inventory and employment. The most important of them are new orders received and intensity of production, while their combined share is more than 50%.

Parameters:
  • New orders received from clients
  • Intensity of production (speed and level)
  • Supplier deliveries (fast or slow)
  • Company inventories
  • Company employment rate
  • Client inventories (approximate evaluation of inventories by the company's clients)
  • Prices the company pays for products and services
  • Order backlogs (increase or decrease)
  • New export orders (the number of orders to be exported)
  • Import (amount of imported materials).

The index is seasonally adjusted. Readings above 50 indicate manufacturing sector growth and can have a positive effect on euro quotes. Lower values may indicate possible decrease in economic activity. Readings below 42 can be an indication of possible recession.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index is one of the main indicators of economic development and a leading indicator of possible recession or economic growth. Purchasing managers are among the first to know when the market conditions change, since they work in the short term and can monitor trends towards changing economic conditions. The Manufacturing PMI growth can demonstrate favorable conditions in the current market and can therefore be seen as positive for the euro.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Spain Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
51.5
51.3
52.1
Oct 2025
52.1
50.6
51.5
Sep 2025
51.5
54.6
54.3
Aug 2025
54.3
51.8
51.9
Jul 2025
51.9
51.5
51.4
Jun 2025
51.4
49.5
50.5
May 2025
50.5
47.8
48.1
Apr 2025
48.1
50.5
49.5
Mar 2025
49.5
50.2
49.7
Feb 2025
49.7
50.0
50.9
Jan 2025
50.9
54.4
53.3
Dec 2024
53.3
52.0
53.1
Nov 2024
53.1
55.3
54.5
Oct 2024
54.5
51.9
53.0
Sep 2024
53.0
49.1
50.5
Aug 2024
50.5
50.7
51.0
Jul 2024
51.0
53.4
52.3
Jun 2024
52.3
53.4
54.0
May 2024
54.0
51.2
52.2
Apr 2024
52.2
51.1
51.4
Mar 2024
51.4
52.0
51.5
Feb 2024
51.5
49.5
49.2
Jan 2024
49.2
46.7
46.2
Dec 2023
46.2
45.7
46.3
Nov 2023
46.3
46.4
45.1
Oct 2023
45.1
47.1
47.7
Sep 2023
47.7
47.1
46.5
Aug 2023
46.5
47.9
47.8
Jul 2023
47.8
48.2
48.0
Jun 2023
48.0
48.7
48.4
May 2023
48.4
50.1
49.0
Apr 2023
49.0
51.0
51.3
Mar 2023
51.3
49.6
50.7
Feb 2023
50.7
47.4
48.4
Jan 2023
48.4
46.0
46.4
Dec 2022
46.4
45.2
45.7
Nov 2022
45.7
46.8
44.7
Oct 2022
44.7
49.4
49.0
Sep 2022
49.0
49.3
49.9
Aug 2022
49.9
50.6
48.7
Jul 2022
48.7
53.2
52.6
Jun 2022
52.6
53.6
53.8
May 2022
53.8
53.8
53.3
Apr 2022
53.3
55.6
54.2
Mar 2022
54.2
56.6
56.9
Feb 2022
56.9
56.3
56.2
Jan 2022
56.2
56.7
56.2
Dec 2021
56.2
57.3
57.1
Nov 2021
57.1
57.8
57.4
Oct 2021
57.4
58.9
58.1
