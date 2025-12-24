CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Spain Industrial Production y/y

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Business
Low 1.2% 1.2%
1.7%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Spain Industrial Production y/y reflects changes in total outputs of the manufacturing sector (excluding construction) in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. This is a quantitative index reflecting changes in the industrial production quantity and quality. The index is calculated relative to the base period, which has the benchmark level of 100 (adopted in 2015).

The main purpose of the index is to display the development dynamics of the gross value added volume depending on the industrial sector factors. The variable is evaluated based on the calculated physical production of the industrial sector. The estimation is based on the aggregated Laspeyers index. This approach enables the identification of economic cycles, which can be extremely useful for tracking large measures, such as the development of the industrial sector and the economic activity in general.

The Industrial Production index strongly depends on the seasonal factor, which is especially noticeable in the summer, when industrial production is experiencing a decline due to employee leaves, especially in August. Therefore, the Industrial Production Index is adjusted for the calendar of holidays and working days without taking into account seasonality, and thus compensating for deviations of less than 1 year.

The methodology used for the final index calculation is harmonized across the European Union countries to enable appropriate comparability. In Spain, the calculation on the state level has been performed by the National Statistics Institute since 1975. Since 2002, such measurements are performed at the level of autonomous regions.

The Industrial Production Index is currently published in accordance with the seasonal adjustment and the basic calendar for 2015. Data for the calendar is collected in a survey of 11,500 manufacturing enterprises regarding the basket of products which are typical for the entire manufacturing sector, excluding the construction sector. The basic statistics used for the calculation of weights of various industries and autonomous regions are provided in the Industrial Questionnaire, which is also compiled by the National Statistics Institute. Industrial production growth can affect the euro quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Spain Industrial Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
1.2%
1.2%
1.7%
Sep 2025
1.7%
0.1%
3.4%
Aug 2025
3.4%
0.2%
2.5%
Jul 2025
2.5%
0.0%
2.3%
Jun 2025
2.3%
0.0%
1.7%
May 2025
1.7%
0.1%
0.6%
Apr 2025
0.6%
0.0%
1.0%
Mar 2025
1.0%
0.0%
-1.9%
Feb 2025
-1.9%
0.0%
-1.0%
Jan 2025
-1.0%
0.0%
2.1%
Dec 2024
2.1%
0.1%
-0.4%
Nov 2024
-0.4%
1.1%
1.9%
Oct 2024
1.9%
0.1%
0.6%
Sep 2024
0.6%
0.1%
-0.1%
Aug 2024
-0.1%
0.3%
-0.4%
Jul 2024
-0.4%
1.1%
0.6%
Jun 2024
0.6%
0.6%
0.4%
May 2024
0.4%
0.1%
0.8%
Apr 2024
0.8%
0.7%
-1.2%
Mar 2024
-1.2%
-1.1%
1.5%
Feb 2024
1.5%
-0.6%
Jan 2024
-0.6%
-2.1%
-0.2%
Dec 2023
-0.2%
0.8%
Nov 2023
0.8%
-1.5%
Oct 2023
-1.5%
-2.4%
-1.4%
Sep 2023
-1.4%
-2.6%
-3.4%
Aug 2023
-3.4%
-2.4%
-1.8%
Jul 2023
-1.8%
-1.6%
-3.0%
Jun 2023
-3.0%
-0.5%
-0.1%
May 2023
-0.1%
1.8%
-0.9%
Apr 2023
-0.9%
2.1%
4.5%
Mar 2023
4.5%
-0.4%
-0.4%
Feb 2023
-0.4%
0.1%
-0.4%
Jan 2023
-0.4%
-0.3%
0.6%
Dec 2022
0.6%
0.7%
-1.1%
Nov 2022
-1.1%
3.1%
2.5%
Oct 2022
2.5%
4.6%
3.6%
Sep 2022
3.6%
5.4%
5.5%
Aug 2022
5.5%
5.4%
5.3%
Jul 2022
5.3%
5.4%
7.0%
Jun 2022
7.0%
3.1%
3.8%
May 2022
3.8%
1.3%
2.4%
Apr 2022
2.4%
-23.5%
0.1%
Mar 2022
0.1%
-20.3%
3.0%
Feb 2022
3.0%
20.6%
1.7%
Jan 2022
1.7%
4.5%
1.3%
Dec 2021
1.3%
-4.1%
4.8%
Nov 2021
4.8%
-12.1%
-0.9%
Oct 2021
-0.9%
-12.0%
1.2%
Sep 2021
1.2%
22.3%
1.8%
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code