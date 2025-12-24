South Africa's Trade Balance measures the difference between exports and imports over the reporting period, expressed in South African rand. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows between countries. The indicator is published monthly by the South African Revenue Service.

South Africa's main foreign trade partners are China, Germany, the USA, Great Britain, India and Nigeria. The main export items are gold and diamonds, while imports are oil and oil products.

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

The impact of South African imports on rand quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. For example, in economy recession conditions, countries begin to export more in order to create jobs. In South Africa the surplus is considered as favorable, and thus the index growth can be seen as positive for the ZAR quotes.

Last values: