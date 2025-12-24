Economic Calendar
South Africa Trade Balance
|Low
|N/D
|R13.951 B
|
R21.756 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
South Africa's Trade Balance measures the difference between exports and imports over the reporting period, expressed in South African rand. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows between countries. The indicator is published monthly by the South African Revenue Service.
South Africa's main foreign trade partners are China, Germany, the USA, Great Britain, India and Nigeria. The main export items are gold and diamonds, while imports are oil and oil products.
When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.
The impact of South African imports on rand quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. For example, in economy recession conditions, countries begin to export more in order to create jobs. In South Africa the surplus is considered as favorable, and thus the index growth can be seen as positive for the ZAR quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites