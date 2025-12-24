SARB Private Sector Credit y/y measures a change in loans issued by financial institutions to the country's private sector, in the reference month compared to the same month a year ago.

The indicator covers data on all credits: loans to household, corporate loans, mortgage and general purpose loans.

To compile the monthly report, the South African Reserve Bank collects information from banks and financial companies. A percentage change for a selected period is calculated as the previous period credit level divided by the actual value.

The index is used to evaluate potential retail sales, shows a change in interest rates and reflects consumer mood. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. However, the excessive increase of the household debt may indicate the economic overheating.

Generally, growth in consumer credit affects South African rand quotes positively.

