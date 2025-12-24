CalendarSections

South African Reserve Bank Private Sector Credit y/y

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
South African Reserve Bank (SARB)
Sector:
Money
Low N/D 5.86%
6.03%
Last release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
SARB Private Sector Credit y/y measures a change in loans issued by financial institutions to the country's private sector, in the reference month compared to the same month a year ago.

The indicator covers data on all credits: loans to household, corporate loans, mortgage and general purpose loans.

To compile the monthly report, the South African Reserve Bank collects information from banks and financial companies. A percentage change for a selected period is calculated as the previous period credit level divided by the actual value.

The index is used to evaluate potential retail sales, shows a change in interest rates and reflects consumer mood. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. However, the excessive increase of the household debt may indicate the economic overheating.

Generally, growth in consumer credit affects South African rand quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South African Reserve Bank Private Sector Credit y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
5.86%
6.03%
Sep 2025
6.03%
5.67%
5.86%
Aug 2025
5.86%
4.41%
5.84%
Jul 2025
5.84%
4.13%
4.98%
Jun 2025
4.98%
4.02%
4.98%
May 2025
4.98%
3.91%
4.57%
Apr 2025
4.60%
3.94%
3.45%
Mar 2025
3.45%
2.72%
3.68%
Feb 2025
3.68%
4.01%
4.59%
Jan 2025
4.59%
4.34%
3.83%
Dec 2024
3.83%
3.82%
4.16%
Nov 2024
4.16%
4.48%
4.26%
Oct 2024
4.26%
5.10%
4.63%
Sep 2024
4.63%
4.76%
4.95%
Aug 2024
4.95%
4.65%
3.50%
Jul 2024
3.50%
4.99%
4.27%
Jun 2024
4.27%
4.55%
3.89%
May 2024
4.26%
4.27%
3.90%
Apr 2024
3.90%
3.98%
5.18%
Mar 2024
5.18%
3.32%
3.32%
Feb 2024
3.32%
3.45%
3.16%
Jan 2024
3.16%
4.28%
4.94%
Dec 2023
4.94%
3.82%
3.84%
Nov 2023
3.84%
4.01%
3.94%
Oct 2023
3.94%
3.72%
4.60%
Sep 2023
4.60%
3.60%
4.39%
Aug 2023
4.38%
6.59%
5.87%
Jul 2023
5.87%
4.64%
6.25%
Jun 2023
6.25%
5.12%
6.85%
May 2023
6.85%
7.90%
7.07%
Apr 2023
7.07%
8.35%
7.19%
Mar 2023
7.19%
6.84%
8.29%
Feb 2023
8.28%
7.16%
8.42%
Jan 2023
8.42%
7.86%
7.73%
Dec 2022
7.73%
7.81%
8.30%
Nov 2022
8.30%
9.99%
9.34%
Oct 2022
9.34%
10.11%
9.74%
Sep 2022
9.74%
7.77%
7.86%
Aug 2022
7.86%
7.93%
7.06%
Jul 2022
7.09%
7.93%
7.53%
Jun 2022
7.53%
5.58%
5.34%
May 2022
5.34%
6.78%
5.87%
Apr 2022
5.99%
4.71%
5.92%
Mar 2022
5.89%
3.32%
3.62%
Feb 2022
3.62%
2.81%
3.11%
Jan 2022
3.12%
2.48%
2.58%
Dec 2021
2.58%
2.21%
2.46%
Nov 2021
2.46%
-1.14%
1.29%
Oct 2021
1.29%
-0.83%
1.60%
Sep 2021
1.60%
1.31%
1.21%
123
