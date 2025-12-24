The Retail Sales y/y indicator shows a change in South African retail sales for the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. It reflects a change in actual value including VAT.

South Africa's trade industry includes 5 sub-sectors: wholesale, automobile sales, real estate, food and beverages (that is restaurants and catering) and retail. Retail includes resale of products without alteration.

The indicator is calculated based on a monthly survey conducted by Statistics South Africa among nearly 3,000 companies registered as VAT payers. The research sample covers all types of retail enterprises: non-specialized retail points of sale, food and beverage stores, pharmacies, clothes and shoe retailers, furniture and household appliances, equipment, etc. The companies are divided into four categories depending on sales volumes. Based on this, companies from different groups are assigned weights.

The indicator of monthly retail sales is part of the calculation of GDP and its components, which are used for monitoring the state of economy and developing the monetary policy. Also, the received data enable the analysis of comparative effectiveness of the retail industry.

Retail Sales growth indicates an increase in consumer activity and can have a positive impact on rand quotes.

Last values: