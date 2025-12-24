Markit Manufacturing PMI is an indicator of changes in business conditions in the Mexican industrial sector in the specified month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in private companies of the manufacturing sector. Respondents are interviewed regarding five main parameters: production, new orders, supplier deliveries, inventory levels and employment environment. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the manufacturing sector and characterizes the state of the industry. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector and can have a positive effect on the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.