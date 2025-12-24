Economic Calendar
Mexico Consumer Confidence Indicator n.s.a.
|Low
|44.0
|
45.7
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
44.0
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Indicator n.s.a. reflects the sentiment of individuals regarding the economic activity. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of households, which includes consumers' opinion on the following: general economic situation in Mexico, respondents' own financial condition, as well as their saving and spending intentions. The survey participants give an estimate of trends over the past twelve months and a forecast for the next twelve months. Indicator values are not seasonally adjusted. The short-term outlook of the Mexican economy is measured based on the Consumer Confidence Index.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Consumer Confidence Indicator n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator.
