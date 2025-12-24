CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Mexico Consumer Confidence Indicator n.s.a.

Country:
Mexico
MXN, Mexican peso
Source:
National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)
Sector:
Consumer
Low 44.0
45.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
44.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Consumer Confidence Indicator n.s.a. reflects the sentiment of individuals regarding the economic activity. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of households, which includes consumers' opinion on the following: general economic situation in Mexico, respondents' own financial condition, as well as their saving and spending intentions. The survey participants give an estimate of trends over the past twelve months and a forecast for the next twelve months. Indicator values are not seasonally adjusted. The short-term outlook of the Mexican economy is measured based on the Consumer Confidence Index.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Consumer Confidence Indicator n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
44.0
45.7
Oct 2025
45.7
46.1
Sep 2025
46.1
46.5
Aug 2025
46.5
45.8
Jul 2025
45.8
45.7
Jun 2025
45.7
46.5
May 2025
46.5
45.5
Apr 2025
45.5
46.1
Mar 2025
46.1
46.5
Feb 2025
46.5
47.2
Jan 2025
47.2
47.3
Dec 2024
47.3
47.4
Nov 2024
47.4
48.9
Oct 2024
48.9
46.6
Sep 2024
46.6
47.0
Aug 2024
47.0
47.0
Jul 2024
47.0
48.1
Jun 2024
48.1
46.7
May 2024
46.7
47.7
Apr 2024
47.7
47.4
Mar 2024
47.4
47.1
Feb 2024
47.1
47.6
Jan 2024
47.6
47.2
Dec 2023
47.2
46.9
Nov 2023
46.9
45.7
Oct 2023
45.7
46.4
Sep 2023
46.4
46.1
Aug 2023
46.1
46.4
Jul 2023
46.4
45.9
Jun 2023
45.9
44.7
May 2023
44.7
44.6
Apr 2023
44.6
44.5
Mar 2023
44.5
44.6
Feb 2023
44.7
44.8
Jan 2023
44.8
43.3
Dec 2022
43.3
41.8
Nov 2022
41.8
41.3
Oct 2022
41.3
40.8
Sep 2022
40.8
40.3
Aug 2022
40.3
41.3
Jul 2022
41.3
43.2
Jun 2022
43.2
43.8
May 2022
43.8
44.3
Apr 2022
44.3
43.6
Mar 2022
43.6
42.9
Feb 2022
42.9
43.6
Jan 2022
43.6
44.9
Dec 2021
44.9
45.9
Nov 2021
45.9
43.8
Oct 2021
43.8
43.3
12
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code