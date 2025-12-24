Private Non-Residential Investment q/q is part of the GDP calculated by expenditure approach. The index reflects the volumes of investments in non-residential buildings in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

To calculate the indicator, the Department of National Accounts of the Cabinet of Japan conducts a survey among corporations having capital of more than 10 million yens. Relevant information is collected from separate sectors, including non-financial organizations, financial and insurance companies, and unincorporated organizations (i.e. households, in particular those employed in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, services and other sectors). The participating companies are divided into 4 subgroups based on their capital: from 10 to 50 million yen, from 50 to 100 million yen, from 100 million to 1 billion yen, over 1 billion yen.

The participants fill in the questionnaire, in which they indicate the amount of investment for the reporting quarter. If a company does not indicate any answer, investment is considered to be zero for the reported period. Since data between quarters can vary widely, seasonal adjustment is applied to enable efficient comparison of changes between periods.

Rising values of the index are considered an improvement for the Japanese economy and are seen as positive for the national value.

