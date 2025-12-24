Economic Calendar
Japan Private Consumption q/q
|Low
|0.2%
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.1%
|
0.2%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Private Consumption q/q reflects the total final consumption of Japanese quotes in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter. Consumption is considered to be equal to household expenditures. Data is collected and published by the Economic and Social Research Institute, which is part of the Cabinet Office.
The calculation covers every segment of private consumption such as food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, rents, routine household maintenance, health care, telecommunication services, leisure, etc. This also includes durable goods (such as automobiles), but excludes house purchases by households (such purchases are included in household investment statistics). The index serves as an indicator of economic growth and consumer optimism.
Private consumption is the key component of GDP (which also includes government expenditure, costs of all companies and net exports). Private consumption makes up about 60 percent of Japan's total GDP.
By monitoring changes in private consumption analysts can predict national GDP change in the reported quarter. Furthermore, since GDP growth is favorable for the economy, the growth in private consumption, which is part of GDP, may have a positive effect on the Japanese yen.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Private Consumption q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites