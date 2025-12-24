Private Consumption q/q reflects the total final consumption of Japanese quotes in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter. Consumption is considered to be equal to household expenditures. Data is collected and published by the Economic and Social Research Institute, which is part of the Cabinet Office.

The calculation covers every segment of private consumption such as food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, rents, routine household maintenance, health care, telecommunication services, leisure, etc. This also includes durable goods (such as automobiles), but excludes house purchases by households (such purchases are included in household investment statistics). The index serves as an indicator of economic growth and consumer optimism.

Private consumption is the key component of GDP (which also includes government expenditure, costs of all companies and net exports). Private consumption makes up about 60 percent of Japan's total GDP.

By monitoring changes in private consumption analysts can predict national GDP change in the reported quarter. Furthermore, since GDP growth is favorable for the economy, the growth in private consumption, which is part of GDP, may have a positive effect on the Japanese yen.

Last values: