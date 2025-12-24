CalendarSections

Japan Private Consumption q/q

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Cabinet Office
Sector:
GDP
Low 0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-0.1%
0.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Private Consumption q/q reflects the total final consumption of Japanese quotes in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter. Consumption is considered to be equal to household expenditures. Data is collected and published by the Economic and Social Research Institute, which is part of the Cabinet Office.

The calculation covers every segment of private consumption such as food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, rents, routine household maintenance, health care, telecommunication services, leisure, etc. This also includes durable goods (such as automobiles), but excludes house purchases by households (such purchases are included in household investment statistics). The index serves as an indicator of economic growth and consumer optimism.

Private consumption is the key component of GDP (which also includes government expenditure, costs of all companies and net exports). Private consumption makes up about 60 percent of Japan's total GDP.

By monitoring changes in private consumption analysts can predict national GDP change in the reported quarter. Furthermore, since GDP growth is favorable for the economy, the growth in private consumption, which is part of GDP, may have a positive effect on the Japanese yen.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Private Consumption q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
0.2%
3 Q 2025 prelim.
N/D
-0.1%
0.4%
2 Q 2025
0.4%
0.2%
0.2%
2 Q 2025 prelim.
0.2%
-0.6%
0.2%
1 Q 2025
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
1 Q 2025 prelim.
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
4 Q 2024
0.0%
0.1%
0.1%
4 Q 2024 prelim.
0.1%
-0.1%
0.7%
3 Q 2024
0.7%
0.9%
0.9%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
0.9%
0.2%
0.7%
2 Q 2024
0.9%
1.0%
1.0%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
1.0%
-0.2%
-0.6%
1 Q 2024
-0.7%
-0.7%
-0.7%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
-0.7%
-0.1%
-0.4%
4 Q 2023
-0.3%
-0.2%
-0.2%
4 Q 2023 prelim.
-0.2%
0.3%
-0.3%
3 Q 2023
-0.2%
0.0%
0.0%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
0.0%
-0.2%
-0.9%
2 Q 2023
-0.6%
-0.5%
-0.5%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
-0.5%
-0.1%
0.6%
1 Q 2023
0.5%
0.6%
0.6%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
0.6%
0.2%
0.2%
4 Q 2022
0.3%
0.5%
0.5%
4 Q 2022 prelim.
0.5%
-0.6%
0.0%
3 Q 2022
0.1%
0.3%
0.3%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
0.3%
2.0%
1.2%
2 Q 2022
1.2%
1.1%
1.1%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
1.1%
-3.1%
0.3%
1 Q 2022
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
0.0%
3.1%
2.5%
4 Q 2021
2.4%
2.7%
2.7%
4 Q 2021 prelim.
2.7%
-3.1%
-0.9%
3 Q 2021
-1.3%
-1.1%
-1.1%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
-1.1%
2.0%
0.9%
2 Q 2021
0.9%
0.8%
0.8%
2 Q 2021 prelim.
0.8%
0.3%
-1.0%
1 Q 2021
-1.5%
-1.4%
-1.4%
1 Q 2021 prelim.
-1.4%
1.5%
2.2%
4 Q 2020
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
4 Q 2020 prelim.
2.2%
1.0%
5.1%
3 Q 2020
5.1%
4.7%
4.7%
3 Q 2020 prelim.
4.7%
-5.9%
-8.1%
2 Q 2020
-7.9%
-8.2%
-8.2%
2 Q 2020 prelim.
-8.2%
-1.6%
-0.8%
1 Q 2020
-0.8%
-2.4%
-0.8%
1 Q 2020
-0.8%
-0.7%
-0.7%
1 Q 2020 prelim.
-0.7%
-0.5%
-2.9%
4 Q 2019
-2.8%
-2.9%
-2.9%
4 Q 2019 prelim.
-2.9%
0.5%
0.5%
3 Q 2019
0.5%
0.4%
0.4%
12
