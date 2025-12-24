Japan's GDP is calculated using several components, including private consumption, government expenditure, cost of all companies, and net exports of the country (export of goods and services). Net Exports Contribution to GDP q/q reflects percentage change of this GDP component in the reported quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Net export is calculated as the difference between the country's export and import, while its contribution to GDP is calculated as the ration of net exports growth to GDP growth.

Japan is the fourth company by export, so the country's exports affect the GDP dynamics. Positive net exports value increases GDP, while a negative value decreases it. Analysts track the next exports data as it may suggest a further change in GDP for the reporting quarter.

Since GDP growth is favorable for the economy, the growth in Net Exports Contribution to GDP may have a positive effect on the Japanese yen.

