Economic Calendar
Japan Net Exports Contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q
|Medium
|-0.2%
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.4%
|
-0.2%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Japan's GDP is calculated using several components, including private consumption, government expenditure, cost of all companies, and net exports of the country (export of goods and services). Net Exports Contribution to GDP q/q reflects percentage change of this GDP component in the reported quarter compared to the previous quarter.
Net export is calculated as the difference between the country's export and import, while its contribution to GDP is calculated as the ration of net exports growth to GDP growth.
Japan is the fourth company by export, so the country's exports affect the GDP dynamics. Positive net exports value increases GDP, while a negative value decreases it. Analysts track the next exports data as it may suggest a further change in GDP for the reporting quarter.
Since GDP growth is favorable for the economy, the growth in Net Exports Contribution to GDP may have a positive effect on the Japanese yen.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Net Exports Contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
