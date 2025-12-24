CalendarSections

Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) s.a. m/m

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Statistics Bureau
Sector:
Prices
Low 0.4%
0.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Consumer Price Index s.a. reflects changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households in Japan. The index estimates the price change from the consumer perspective, in the given month compared to the previous month. The calculation includes goods and services, which characterize household spending, and it does not include taxes and social payments. The index is used to measure inflation.

Prices for some goods and services, especially for certain types of fruits and vegetables, are subject to noticeable seasonal fluctuations, which usually have a cyclical nature. An adjustment is applied to avoid seasonal effects and to enable efficient month-over-month CPI comparison.

The weight of each item used in the index calculation is based on the results of the household survey conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Statistics Bureau. The prices of the items are based on the retail prices surveyed by the retail price statistics survey conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Statistics Bureau.

 

Generally CPI is an important way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation. The effects on currencies can range in both directions: generally the rise in CPI can lead to a rise in interest rates and a rise in local currencies. However in recession, CPI growth may lead to a more severe economic downturn and fall in the local currency.

Under normal economic development conditions, growth exceeding expectations can be seen as positive for the Japanese yen. Also the results are used as the basis for various economic measures and revisions of pensions.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) s.a. m/m" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
0.4%
0.4%
Oct 2025
0.4%
0.1%
Sep 2025
0.1%
0.1%
Aug 2025
0.1%
0.1%
Jul 2025
0.1%
0.1%
Jun 2025
0.1%
0.3%
May 2025
0.3%
0.1%
Apr 2025
0.1%
0.3%
Mar 2025
0.3%
-0.1%
Feb 2025
-0.1%
0.5%
Jan 2025
0.5%
0.6%
Dec 2024
0.6%
0.4%
Nov 2024
0.6%
0.4%
Oct 2024
0.4%
-0.3%
Sep 2024
-0.3%
0.5%
Aug 2024
0.5%
0.2%
Jul 2024
0.2%
0.3%
Jun 2024
0.3%
0.5%
May 2024
0.5%
0.2%
Apr 2024
0.2%
0.2%
Mar 2024
0.2%
0.0%
Feb 2024
0.0%
0.0%
Jan 2024
0.0%
0.1%
Dec 2023
0.1%
0.0%
Nov 2023
-0.1%
0.7%
Oct 2023
0.7%
0.3%
Sep 2023
0.3%
0.2%
Aug 2023
0.2%
0.4%
Jul 2023
0.4%
0.2%
Jun 2023
0.2%
0.0%
May 2023
0.0%
0.6%
Apr 2023
0.6%
0.3%
Mar 2023
0.3%
-0.6%
Feb 2023
-0.6%
0.4%
Jan 2023
0.4%
0.3%
Dec 2022
0.3%
0.4%
Nov 2022
0.3%
0.6%
Oct 2022
0.6%
0.3%
Sep 2022
0.3%
0.3%
Aug 2022
0.3%
0.4%
Jul 2022
0.4%
0.1%
Jun 2022
0.1%
0.2%
May 2022
0.2%
0.4%
Apr 2022
0.4%
0.4%
Mar 2022
0.4%
0.5%
Feb 2022
0.5%
0.1%
Jan 2022
0.1%
0.1%
Dec 2021
0.1%
0.3%
Nov 2021
0.3%
-0.3%
Oct 2021
-0.3%
0.4%
