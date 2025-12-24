Japan's Leading Index integrates the fluctuations of important economic indicators in various economic activities, such as production and employment. This is the index created to understand the current state of the economy and to contribute to future forecasts.

Japan Leading Index is a combination of the major 12 indicators for Japan. These include stocks, orders for machinery, stock prices and other important short and medium term economic indicators.

This is a leading indicator. Analysts believe that the Leading Index provides a forecast of the future state of the domestic economy 6-9 months after the reporting period.

This index is designed to predict the future direction of the economy. Among the economic trends, the index is created from the financial statistics of the preceding series that fluctuate ahead of the economic movement. The leading series statistics include the final demand goods inventory ratio index, the number of new job openings and the TSE stock index.

The value exceeding expectations is seen as positive for the Japanese yen.

Last values: