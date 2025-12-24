CalendarSections

Japan Housing Starts y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
Sector:
Housing
Low 3.2% -18.9%
-7.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
8.9%
3.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Housing Starts y/y reflect changes in the number of new residential construction projects, which started in the reported month, compared to the same month a year ago. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism publishes the relevant data on the last day of the reported month.

Construction data is difficult to compare on the month-over-month basis, as volumes are highly dependent on the season and other factors. For example, construction volumes in Japan increase after the rainy season and in the summer; in colder regions construction decreases significantly in late autumn. Therefore, construction dynamics is best reflected in year-over-year indicators.

Before starting construction, a company should file a construction start notice. The indicator is calculated based on these notices. Companies indicate the construction area and estimated costs, which makes it possible to assess the impact on other types of production activities (for example, the production of building materials) and employment in the construction sector. Furthermore, an increase in demand for new homes may lead to an increased demand for other products needed to new home buyers, such as new furniture, appliances, etc. Generally, an increase in demand for new homes points to the growth of the population welfare.

Therefore higher readings of housing starts may have a positive impact on the Japanese yen quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Housing Starts y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
3.2%
-18.9%
-7.3%
Sep 2025
-7.3%
-13.6%
-9.8%
Aug 2025
-9.8%
-5.7%
-9.7%
Jul 2025
-9.7%
-4.2%
-15.6%
Jun 2025
-15.6%
-0.5%
-34.4%
May 2025
-34.4%
-21.0%
-26.6%
Apr 2025
-26.6%
36.2%
39.1%
Mar 2025
39.1%
0.6%
2.4%
Feb 2025
2.4%
-2.2%
-4.6%
Jan 2025
-4.6%
-1.7%
-2.5%
Dec 2024
-2.5%
-1.8%
-1.8%
Nov 2024
-1.8%
0.5%
-2.9%
Oct 2024
-2.9%
1.1%
-0.6%
Sep 2024
-0.6%
-0.1%
-5.1%
Aug 2024
-5.1%
0.0%
-0.2%
Jul 2024
-0.2%
0.4%
-6.7%
Jun 2024
-6.7%
-1.3%
-5.2%
May 2024
-5.3%
9.0%
13.9%
Apr 2024
13.9%
-8.6%
-12.8%
Mar 2024
-12.8%
-5.2%
-8.2%
Feb 2024
-8.2%
-5.6%
-7.5%
Jan 2024
-7.5%
-5.1%
-4.0%
Dec 2023
-4.0%
-5.5%
-8.5%
Nov 2023
-8.5%
-7.2%
-6.3%
Oct 2023
-6.3%
-8.9%
-6.8%
Sep 2023
-6.8%
-7.5%
-9.4%
Aug 2023
-9.4%
-3.1%
-6.7%
Jul 2023
-6.7%
-4.8%
Jun 2023
-4.8%
-1.2%
3.5%
May 2023
3.5%
-4.1%
-11.9%
Apr 2023
-11.9%
0.3%
-3.2%
Mar 2023
-3.2%
0.5%
-0.3%
Feb 2023
-0.3%
1.0%
6.6%
Jan 2023
6.6%
-1.3%
-1.7%
Dec 2022
-1.7%
-1.2%
-1.4%
Nov 2022
-1.4%
-1.1%
-1.8%
Oct 2022
-1.8%
-1.1%
1.1%
Sep 2022
1.0%
-1.7%
4.6%
Aug 2022
4.6%
-2.3%
-5.4%
Jul 2022
-5.4%
-1.2%
-2.2%
Jun 2022
-2.2%
-0.5%
-4.3%
May 2022
-4.3%
1.1%
2.4%
Apr 2022
2.2%
1.4%
6.0%
Mar 2022
6.0%
1.7%
6.3%
Feb 2022
6.3%
2.6%
2.1%
Jan 2022
2.1%
4.4%
4.2%
Dec 2021
4.2%
5.4%
3.7%
Nov 2021
3.7%
6.7%
10.4%
Oct 2021
10.4%
7.6%
4.3%
Sep 2021
4.3%
9.8%
7.5%
