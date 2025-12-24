Gross domestic product (GDP) y/y reflects the amount of all goods and services produced in Japan in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This calculation takes into account private consumption, government expenditure, costs of all companies, and net exports of the country.

GDP is a numerical indication of national economy power. Currently Japan is the third largest country in the World GDP ranking, after U.S. and China.

Japan is a country with a high gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and it is one with the lowest rates of inflation. However, Japan is at a disadvantageous position regarding natural resources. Most of the territory in Japan is occupied by population, so little land is left for livestock and agriculture. It has become a highly urbanized country, with little to no use of its workforce in agriculture, instead choosing to focus on its service sector.

The growth of the index exceeding expectations is seen as positive for the yen quotes.

