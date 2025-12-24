Economic Calendar
Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) y/y
|Medium
|-2.3%
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-3.7%
|
-2.3%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Gross domestic product (GDP) y/y reflects the amount of all goods and services produced in Japan in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This calculation takes into account private consumption, government expenditure, costs of all companies, and net exports of the country.
GDP is a numerical indication of national economy power. Currently Japan is the third largest country in the World GDP ranking, after U.S. and China.
Japan is a country with a high gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and it is one with the lowest rates of inflation. However, Japan is at a disadvantageous position regarding natural resources. Most of the territory in Japan is occupied by population, so little land is left for livestock and agriculture. It has become a highly urbanized country, with little to no use of its workforce in agriculture, instead choosing to focus on its service sector.
The growth of the index exceeding expectations is seen as positive for the yen quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
