CFTC JPY Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
Medium N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) JPY Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short JPY futures positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. This report includes only the United States Futures Market (Chicago and New York exchanges), and this index is the total amount of JPY buying position in United States.

Non-commercial traders open positions NOT for hedging in the futures or options market. This group includes only speculative operations. The same trader can be defined as commercial for trades with some assets and non-commercial with others. This classification is reflected in CFTC reports.

CFTC publishes report on net positions and commitments of traders to help traders and analysts understand the market dynamics. These reports are compiled on the basis of data on positions provided by FCM brokers, clearing companies and currency exchanges. The CFTC analytical department only provides data, but does not provide explanation on why such ratio of positions has formed.

The report is considered an indicator for analyzing market sentiment and many speculative traders use the data to help them decide whether or not to take a long or short position.

This data is released each Friday at 3:30pm Eastern Time, pending a holiday in the U.S., to reflect the commitments of traders on the prior Tuesday.

Growth in the amount of long speculative Yen positions is an indirect indication of an increase in Yen market activity. However, it does not affect the price directly due to the small amount of data represented, compared to the global scale.

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC JPY Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
79.5 K
23 Sep 2025
79.5 K
61.4 K
16 Sep 2025
61.4 K
91.6 K
9 Sep 2025
91.6 K
73.3 K
2 Sep 2025
73.3 K
84.5 K
26 Aug 2025
84.5 K
77.6 K
19 Aug 2025
77.6 K
74.2 K
12 Aug 2025
74.2 K
82.0 K
5 Aug 2025
82.0 K
89.2 K
29 Jul 2025
89.2 K
106.6 K
22 Jul 2025
106.6 K
103.6 K
15 Jul 2025
103.6 K
116.2 K
8 Jul 2025
116.2 K
127.3 K
1 Jul 2025
127.3 K
132.3 K
24 Jun 2025
132.3 K
130.9 K
17 Jun 2025
130.9 K
144.6 K
10 Jun 2025
144.6 K
151.1 K
3 Jun 2025
151.1 K
164.0 K
27 May 2025
164.0 K
167.3 K
20 May 2025
167.3 K
172.3 K
13 May 2025
172.3 K
176.9 K
6 May 2025
176.9 K
179.2 K
29 Apr 2025
179.2 K
177.8 K
22 Apr 2025
177.8 K
171.9 K
15 Apr 2025
171.9 K
147.1 K
8 Apr 2025
147.1 K
121.8 K
1 Apr 2025
121.8 K
125.4 K
25 Mar 2025
125.4 K
123.0 K
18 Mar 2025
123.0 K
133.9 K
11 Mar 2025
133.9 K
133.7 K
4 Mar 2025
133.7 K
96.0 K
25 Feb 2025
96.0 K
60.6 K
18 Feb 2025
60.6 K
54.6 K
11 Feb 2025
54.6 K
18.8 K
4 Feb 2025
18.8 K
-1.0 K
28 Jan 2025
-1.0 K
-14.7 K
21 Jan 2025
-14.7 K
-29.4 K
14 Jan 2025
-29.4 K
-20.2 K
7 Jan 2025
-20.2 K
2.3 K
12345678...19
