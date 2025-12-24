Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) JPY Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short JPY futures positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. This report includes only the United States Futures Market (Chicago and New York exchanges), and this index is the total amount of JPY buying position in United States.

Non-commercial traders open positions NOT for hedging in the futures or options market. This group includes only speculative operations. The same trader can be defined as commercial for trades with some assets and non-commercial with others. This classification is reflected in CFTC reports.

CFTC publishes report on net positions and commitments of traders to help traders and analysts understand the market dynamics. These reports are compiled on the basis of data on positions provided by FCM brokers, clearing companies and currency exchanges. The CFTC analytical department only provides data, but does not provide explanation on why such ratio of positions has formed.

The report is considered an indicator for analyzing market sentiment and many speculative traders use the data to help them decide whether or not to take a long or short position.

This data is released each Friday at 3:30pm Eastern Time, pending a holiday in the U.S., to reflect the commitments of traders on the prior Tuesday.

Growth in the amount of long speculative Yen positions is an indirect indication of an increase in Yen market activity. However, it does not affect the price directly due to the small amount of data represented, compared to the global scale.

