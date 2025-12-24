CalendarSections

Reserve Bank of India M3 Money Supply y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Reserve Bank of India
Sector:
Money
Low N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
RBI M3 Money Supply y/y measures a percentage change in the entire money supply circulating in Indian economy, in the reference month compared to the same month a year ago. It is a direct reflection of finances in the national economy.

The M3 Money Supply includes banknotes and coins in circulation, funds on settlement and current bank accounts, demand and savings deposits, institutional money market funds, repurchase agreements and debt securities. Of different monetary aggregates, M3 is the most stable. If, for example, only the savings interest rate changes, M1 and M2 are redistributed, but M3 remains constant.

In general, a positive relationship is assumed between the growth of money supply M3 and that of inflation, economic growth and income. This means that an insufficient money supply M3 has negative influences on the other three economic variables. An increase in M3 should therefore have a positive impact on the currency, as income and inflation will also increase as a result.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of India M3 Money Supply y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
28 Nov 2025
N/D
14 Nov 2025
N/D
31 Oct 2025
N/D
9.4%
9.2%
17 Oct 2025
9.2%
9.6%
3 Oct 2025
9.6%
9.4%
9.2%
19 Sep 2025
9.2%
9.5%
9.5%
5 Sep 2025
9.5%
9.8%
22 Aug 2025
9.8%
10.0%
8 Aug 2025
9.6%
10.0%
25 Jul 2025
9.6%
9.5%
9.5%
11 Jul 2025
9.5%
9.6%
27 Jun 2025
9.6%
9.6%
9.8%
13 Jun 2025
9.8%
9.5%
9.5%
30 May 2025
9.5%
9.4%
9.5%
16 May 2025
9.5%
9.4%
9.5%
2 May 2025
9.5%
9.3%
9.6%
18 Apr 2025
9.6%
9.2%
9.5%
4 Apr 2025
9.5%
9.4%
9.6%
21 Mar 2025
9.6%
9.3%
9.6%
7 Mar 2025
9.6%
9.9%
9.6%
21 Feb 2025
9.6%
9.7%
9.8%
7 Feb 2025
9.8%
10.0%
9.6%
24 Jan 2025
9.6%
10.3%
10.1%
10 Jan 2025
10.1%
9.4%
9.3%
27 Dec 2024
9.3%
9.9%
10.7%
13 Dec 2024
10.7%
10.1%
10.0%
29 Nov 2024
10.0%
10.8%
10.4%
15 Nov 2024
10.4%
11.2%
11.2%
1 Nov 2024
11.2%
11.1%
11.1%
18 Oct 2024
11.1%
11.0%
11.0%
4 Oct 2024
11.0%
10.5%
10.8%
20 Sep 2024
10.8%
10.3%
10.4%
6 Sep 2024
10.4%
10.2%
10.2%
23 Aug 2024
10.2%
10.3%
10.3%
9 Aug 2024
10.3%
10.4%
10.0%
26 Jul 2024
10.0%
11.2%
10.7%
12 Jul 2024
10.7%
10.4%
9.7%
28 Jun 2024
9.7%
11.2%
10.9%
14 Jun 2024
10.9%
11.1%
10.9%
31 May 2024
10.9%
11.1%
10.9%
17 May 2024
10.9%
11.2%
11.1%
3 May 2024
11.1%
11.1%
10.9%
19 Apr 2024
10.9%
11.4%
5 Apr 2024
11.4%
11.2%
22 Mar 2024
11.2%
11.3%
8 Mar 2024
11.3%
10.9%
23 Feb 2024
10.9%
11.3%
9 Feb 2024
11.3%
11.0%
26 Jan 2024
11.0%
10.8%
12 Jan 2024
10.8%
10.9%
