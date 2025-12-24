CalendarSections

Reserve Bank of India Cash Reserve Ratio

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Reserve Bank of India
Sector:
Money
Low N/D
4.00%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) reflects the ratio of the total deposit amount which banks are required to keep as a reserve in the RBI.

CRR is a tool for controlling money flows in the market and for controlling the inflation. When the CRR is increased, banks have to increase the deposits kept in the Reserve Bank, and thus their lending and investment potential decreases. This reduces the money inflow into the market, due to which consumption rates slow down. Conversely, when CRR is decreased, banks' deposits in the Reserve Bank decrease, while lending opportunities increase. In such a situation, lending possibilities increase, increasing money inflow into the economy, which may increase the inflation.

In view of the above, a higher than expected CRR reading can be seen as negative for the Indian rupee quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of India Cash Reserve Ratio" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
N/D
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.50%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
3.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
12
