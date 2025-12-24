The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) reflects the ratio of the total deposit amount which banks are required to keep as a reserve in the RBI.

CRR is a tool for controlling money flows in the market and for controlling the inflation. When the CRR is increased, banks have to increase the deposits kept in the Reserve Bank, and thus their lending and investment potential decreases. This reduces the money inflow into the market, due to which consumption rates slow down. Conversely, when CRR is decreased, banks' deposits in the Reserve Bank decrease, while lending opportunities increase. In such a situation, lending possibilities increase, increasing money inflow into the economy, which may increase the inflation.

In view of the above, a higher than expected CRR reading can be seen as negative for the Indian rupee quotes.

Last values: