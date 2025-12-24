CalendarSections

S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 59.8 60.3
58.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
58.7
59.8
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Markit Service PMI is an indicator of changes in business conditions in India's service sector in the specified month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in around 400 private companies of Indian service sector. The sample includes companies providing consumer, transportation, informational, financial, communication, insurance and real estate services.

Often, purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's service production activities. Thus, they are among the first to see when conditions change for better or for worse. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they evaluate the basic parameters of their company work, such as business activity, new orders, pending orders, input and output prices, employment and production.

Respondents are asked to provide a relative estimate, showing whether the above parameters have improved, deteriorated or have not changed. Individual subindices are calculated based on these answers. These subindices characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity.

The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

Service sector PMI is one of the most popular indexes, which is closely watched by economists. It provides operational information covering the entire sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of service sector activity and inflation. The PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for Indian rupee quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
59.8
60.3
58.9
Oct 2025
58.9
60.6
60.9
Sep 2025
60.9
61.3
62.9
Aug 2025
62.9
59.9
60.5
Jul 2025
60.5
59.2
60.4
Jun 2025
60.4
58.5
58.8
May 2025
58.8
58.3
58.7
Apr 2025
58.7
60.2
58.5
Mar 2025
58.5
60.3
59.0
Feb 2025
59.0
59.6
56.5
Jan 2025
56.5
60.1
59.3
Dec 2024
59.3
60.6
58.4
Nov 2024
58.4
57.5
58.5
Oct 2024
58.5
57.8
57.7
Sep 2024
57.7
62.0
60.9
Aug 2024
60.9
60.6
60.3
Jul 2024
60.3
61.4
60.5
Jun 2024
60.5
61.8
60.2
May 2024
60.2
61.8
60.8
Apr 2024
60.8
61.9
61.2
Mar 2024
61.2
60.9
60.6
Feb 2024
60.6
59.7
61.8
Jan 2024
61.8
58.8
59.0
Dec 2023
59.0
57.7
56.9
Nov 2023
56.9
59.8
58.4
Oct 2023
58.4
60.7
61.0
Sep 2023
61.0
61.3
60.1
Aug 2023
60.1
60.5
62.3
Jul 2023
62.3
59.9
58.5
Jun 2023
58.5
61.7
61.2
May 2023
61.2
60.0
62.0
Apr 2023
62.0
58.7
57.8
Mar 2023
57.8
58.4
59.4
Feb 2023
59.4
57.9
57.2
Jan 2023
57.2
57.5
58.5
Dec 2022
58.5
55.8
56.4
Nov 2022
56.4
54.7
55.1
Oct 2022
55.1
55.8
54.3
Sep 2022
54.3
56.4
57.2
Aug 2022
57.2
57.4
55.5
Jul 2022
55.5
59.2
59.2
Jun 2022
59.2
58.5
58.9
May 2022
58.9
55.8
57.9
Apr 2022
57.9
52.7
53.6
Mar 2022
53.6
51.6
51.8
Feb 2022
51.8
53.5
51.5
Jan 2022
51.5
56.8
55.5
Dec 2021
55.5
58.3
58.1
Nov 2021
58.1
56.9
58.4
Oct 2021
58.4
56.0
55.2
