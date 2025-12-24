CalendarSections

S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 56.6 58.4
59.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
58.1
56.6
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Markit Manufacturing PMI is an indicator of changes in business conditions in Indian manufacturing sector in the specified month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in about 400 private companies of the manufacturing sector. The responses are evaluated in comparison with the previous month.

Purchasing managers can sometimes track changes in market conditions earlier than other company employees, since purchases precede a company's production activity. Thus, they are among the first to see when conditions change for better or for worse. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they evaluate the basic parameters of their company work, such as production, the number of new orders, inventories, etc. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. Individual subindices are calculated based on these answers. These subindices characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity.

The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

Manufacturing PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by economists. It provides operational information covering the entire sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of business activity and inflation. The PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for Indian rupee quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
56.6
58.4
59.2
Oct 2025
59.2
58.4
57.7
Sep 2025
57.7
58.9
59.3
Aug 2025
59.3
58.7
59.1
Jul 2025
59.1
58.4
58.4
Jun 2025
58.4
58.5
57.6
May 2025
57.6
57.6
58.2
Apr 2025
58.2
59.0
58.1
Mar 2025
58.1
55.5
56.3
Feb 2025
56.3
58.0
57.7
Jan 2025
57.7
57.0
57.4
Dec 2024
57.4
57.3
57.3
Nov 2024
57.3
57.4
57.5
Oct 2024
57.5
57.4
56.5
Sep 2024
56.5
57.6
57.5
Aug 2024
57.5
56.6
58.1
Jul 2024
58.1
57.0
58.3
Jun 2024
58.3
58.2
57.5
May 2024
57.5
59.1
58.8
Apr 2024
58.8
58.6
59.1
Mar 2024
59.1
57.2
56.9
Feb 2024
56.9
56.3
56.5
Jan 2024
56.5
55.7
54.9
Dec 2023
54.9
55.8
56.0
Nov 2023
56.0
56.5
55.5
Oct 2023
55.5
58.1
57.5
Sep 2023
57.5
58.2
58.6
Aug 2023
58.6
57.8
57.7
Jul 2023
57.7
58.3
57.8
Jun 2023
57.8
58.0
58.7
May 2023
58.7
56.8
57.2
Apr 2023
57.2
55.9
56.4
Mar 2023
56.4
55.4
55.3
Feb 2023
55.3
56.6
55.4
Jan 2023
55.4
56.8
57.8
Dec 2022
57.8
55.5
55.7
Nov 2022
55.7
55.2
55.3
Oct 2022
55.3
55.8
55.1
Sep 2022
55.1
56.4
56.4
Aug 2022
56.4
55.2
56.4
Jul 2022
56.4
54.2
53.9
Jun 2022
53.9
54.6
54.6
May 2022
54.6
54.3
54.7
Apr 2022
54.7
54.4
54.0
Mar 2022
54.0
54.4
54.9
Feb 2022
54.9
54.7
54.0
Jan 2022
54.0
56.6
55.5
Dec 2021
55.5
56.8
57.6
Nov 2021
57.6
54.8
55.9
Oct 2021
55.9
53.0
53.7
