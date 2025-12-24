The People's Bank of China (PBC) New Loans statistics are monthly collected and published by the Chinese regulator. It characterizes the total amount of new loans in yuan issued by Chinese banks to individuals and enterprises during the given period.

The volume of loans is closely correlated with the national consumer activity, so the New Loans indicator is closely monitored by analysts and economists. In general, growth in the amount of new loans is favorable for the national economy, since it increases private consumption (with loans issued to individuals) and enterprise development (commercial loans).

The growth in the amount of loans increases the amount of money in circulation and stimulates economic development. Therefore the index growth is often seen as positive for the yuan.

