CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

China Industrial Profit Year to Date y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
National Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Business
Low 1.9%
3.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.9%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Industrial Profit YTD y/y reflects the percentage change in the income of China's service sector companies less their spending, from the beginning of the calendar year to current date, compared to the same period of the previous year. Higher than expected readings can affect the yuan quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Industrial Profit Year to Date y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
1.9%
3.2%
Sep 2025
3.2%
0.9%
Aug 2025
0.9%
-1.7%
Jul 2025
-1.7%
-1.8%
Jun 2025
-1.8%
-1.1%
May 2025
-1.1%
1.4%
Apr 2025
1.4%
0.8%
Mar 2025
0.8%
-0.3%
Feb 2025
-0.3%
-3.3%
Dec 2024
-3.3%
-4.7%
Nov 2024
-4.7%
-4.3%
Oct 2024
-4.3%
-3.5%
Sep 2024
-3.5%
0.5%
Aug 2024
0.5%
3.6%
Jul 2024
3.6%
3.5%
Jun 2024
3.5%
3.4%
May 2024
3.4%
4.3%
Apr 2024
4.3%
4.3%
Mar 2024
4.3%
10.2%
Feb 2024
10.2%
-2.3%
Dec 2023
-2.3%
-4.4%
Nov 2023
-4.4%
-7.8%
Oct 2023
-7.8%
-9.0%
Sep 2023
-9.0%
-11.7%
Aug 2023
-11.7%
-15.5%
Jul 2023
-15.5%
-16.8%
Jun 2023
-16.8%
-18.8%
May 2023
-18.8%
-20.6%
Apr 2023
-20.6%
-21.4%
Mar 2023
-21.4%
-22.9%
Feb 2023
-22.9%
-4.0%
Dec 2022
-4.0%
-3.6%
Nov 2022
-3.6%
-3.0%
Oct 2022
-3.0%
-2.3%
Sep 2022
-2.3%
-2.1%
Aug 2022
-2.1%
-1.1%
Jul 2022
-1.1%
1.0%
Jun 2022
1.0%
1.0%
May 2022
1.0%
3.5%
Apr 2022
3.5%
8.5%
Mar 2022
8.5%
5.0%
Feb 2022
5.0%
34.3%
Dec 2021
34.3%
38.0%
Nov 2021
38.0%
42.2%
Oct 2021
42.2%
44.7%
Sep 2021
44.7%
49.5%
Aug 2021
49.5%
57.3%
Jul 2021
57.3%
66.9%
Jun 2021
66.9%
83.4%
May 2021
83.4%
106.1%
12
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code