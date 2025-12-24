CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Ivey Canada Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) n.s.a.

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Ivey Business School
Sector:
Business
Medium 44.5
51.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) n.s.a. reflects economic activity in the past month calculated by the Ivey School of Business.

The indicator is calculated based on a survey of purchasing managers in the private and public sector companies. The survey involves representatives of several hundred companies selected in view of their field of activity and geographical location. Respondents answer questions about whether purchases, employment, supplies and prices in their sector have become better, worse or has not changed over the reported month. The answers to questions do not contain quantitative assessments, while respondents describe activities in terms of "higher", "lower" or "unchanged" as compared to the previous month.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.

Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire manufacturing sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. Index growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Canadian dollar.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Ivey Canada Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
44.5
51.7
Oct 2025
51.7
61.6
Sep 2025
61.6
50.0
Aug 2025
50.0
54.6
Jul 2025
54.6
54.6
Jun 2025
54.6
53.8
May 2025
53.8
52.3
Apr 2025
52.3
55.6
Mar 2025
55.6
53.6
Feb 2025
53.6
46.2
Jan 2025
46.2
44.3
Dec 2024
44.3
49.7
Nov 2024
49.7
52.2
Oct 2024
52.2
54.5
Sep 2024
54.5
50.3
Aug 2024
50.3
55.3
Jul 2024
55.3
62.4
Jun 2024
62.4
59.1
May 2024
59.1
65.7
Apr 2024
65.7
63.0
Mar 2024
63.0
56.3
Feb 2024
56.3
54.4
Jan 2024
54.4
43.7
Dec 2023
43.7
53.2
Nov 2023
53.2
51.9
Oct 2023
51.9
54.2
Sep 2023
54.2
56.8
Aug 2023
56.8
45.2
Jul 2023
45.2
53.4
Jun 2023
53.4
60.1
May 2023
60.1
55.6
Apr 2023
55.6
65.2
Mar 2023
65.2
50.8
Feb 2023
50.8
54.7
Jan 2023
54.7
40.6
Dec 2022
40.6
51.5
Nov 2022
51.5
51.4
Oct 2022
51.4
55.9
Sep 2022
55.9
57.1
Aug 2022
57.1
53.2
Jul 2022
53.2
57.8
Jun 2022
57.8
66.7
May 2022
66.7
68.0
Apr 2022
68.0
68.4
Mar 2022
68.4
62.2
Feb 2022
62.2
57.4
Jan 2022
57.4
51.1
Dec 2021
51.1
61.2
Nov 2021
61.2
61.2
Oct 2021
61.2
64.5
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code