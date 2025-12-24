Canada Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Implicit Price Deflator q/q shows changes in the prices for goods and services included in GDP calculation, in one quarter compared to the previous quarter.

This indicator of inflation allows assessing the dependence of GDP change on the price level change for the current period. Adjustment for inflation in GDP calculation allows making a correct estimate of real changes in the production of goods and services. Values of the current and previous period cannot be correctly compared without this index.

The index is calculated as the ratio of nominal GDP (expressed in current year's market prices) to real GDP (in base year price) multiplied by 100.

GDP deflator differs from other inflation indicators (such as CPI) in several points.

In addition to consumer spending, it includes government and business expenditures.

The CPI is calculated based on the static consumer basket of the base year, while the GDP deflator is not linked to a fixed list of goods and services produced, but takes into account everything produced in the country for the current period. Therefore, changes in the structure of consumption or the emergence of new positions are automatically reflected in GDP deflator.

In contrast to the consumer price index, the GDP deflator does not include import prices.

Unlike monthly price indices, the GDP deflator is calculated quarterly.

Growth in GDP implicit price deflator normally indicates inflation growth. It may affect CAD quotes positively.

