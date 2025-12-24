Economic Calendar
Canada Budget Balance, Fiscal Year
|Low
|$-16.091 B
|$-6.901 B
|
$-11.070 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|$-14.599 B
|
$-16.091 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Budget Balance, Fiscal Year reflects the difference between the government's income and expenditure during the current fiscal year. In Canada, the fiscal year is the period from March 31 to April 1. A positive budget balance indicates a surplus and can be seen as positive for the Canadian dollar, while a negative value is seen as unfavorable for the CAD quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Budget Balance, Fiscal Year" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge.
