Gibt die angeforderte Eigenschaft des Deals zurück. Die Eigenschaft des Deals muss vom Typ double sein. Es gibt 2 Varianten der Funktion.

1. Gibt den Wert der Eigenschaft selbst zurück.

double  HistoryDealGetDouble(
   ulong                      ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // Identifikator der Eigenschaft
   );

2. Gibt true oder false zurück abhängig davon, ob der Funktionsaufruf erfolgreich war. Im Erfolgsfall wird der Wert der Eigenschaft der Empfangsvariable zugewiesen, die per Referenz als letzter Parameter übergeben wird.  

bool  HistoryDealGetDouble(
   ulong                      ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // Identifikator der Eigenschaft
   double&                    double_var         // hier nehmen wir den Wert der Eigenschaft auf 
   );

Parameter

ticket_number

[in]  Ticket des Deals.

property_id

[in]  Identifikator der Eigenschaft des Deals. Wert kann einer der Enumerationswerte ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE sein.

double_var

[out]  Variable vom Typ double, die den Wert der angeforderten Eigenschaft annimmt.

Rückgabewert

Wert vom Typ double.

Hinweis

Man darf Order, Deal und Position nicht miteinander verwechseln. Jeder Deal ist das Ergebnis der Ausführung eines Auftrags (order), jede Position ist das Abschlussergebnis eines oder mehrerer Deals.

Beispiel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Handels- und Auftragshistorie anfordern
   if(!HistorySelect(0TimeCurrent()))
     {
      Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- in einer Schleife durch die Liste der Deals in der Kontohistorie
   int total=HistoryDealsTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- Ticket des nächsten Deals abrufen (der Deal wird automatisch ausgewählt, um seine Eigenschaften abzurufen)
      ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- Typ und Richtung des Deals abrufen und die Kopfzeile für die Liste der „double“-Eigenschaften des ausgewählten Deals anzeigen
      string type=DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticketDEAL_TYPE));
      string entry=DealEntryDescription((ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticketDEAL_ENTRY));
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an deal %s entry %s #%I64u:"typeentryticket);
      
      //--- alle „double“-Eigenschaften des ausgewählten Deals unter der Überschrift drucken
      HistoryDealPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket12);
     }
   /*
   real:
   Double properties of an deal Buy entry In #2785070622:
   Volume:     0.50
   Price:      1.10480
   Commission0.00
   Swap:       0.00
   Profit:     0.00 USD
   Fee:        0.00
   StopLoss:   0.00000
   TakeProfit0.00000
   Double properties of an deal Sell entry Out #2785071538:
   Volume:     0.50
   Price:      1.10491
   Commission0.00
   Swap:       0.00
   Profit:     5.50 USD
   Fee:        0.00
   StopLoss:   0.00000
   TakeProfit0.00000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Ausdruck der „double“-Eigenschaften des ausgewählten Deals       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryDealPropertiesDoublePrint(const ulong ticketconst uint header_width=0)
  {
   uint   w=0;
   string header="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- Abrufen von Deal-Symbol, die Gewinnwährung und die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen für das Symbol
   string symbol  = HistoryDealGetString(ticketDEAL_SYMBOL);
   string currencySymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);
   int    digits  = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- Definieren der Kopftextes und der Breite des Textfeldes
//--- Wenn der Funktion eine Breite von Null übergeben wird, dann ist die Breite die Größe der Kopfzeile + 1
   header="Volume:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- Abrufen und Anzeigen des Deal-Volumens mit der angegebenen Header-Breite im Journal
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_VOLUMEvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- Ausdruck des Dealpreises im Journal
   header="Price:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_PRICEvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
   
//--- Anzeige der Kommission des Deals im Journal
   header="Commission:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_COMMISSIONvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- Anzeige der beim Schließen angesammelten Swaps im Journal
   header="Swap:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_SWAPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- Ausdruck des Finanzergebnisses des Deals im Journal
   header="Profit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_PROFITvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %s"wheadervaluecurrency);
   
//--- Ausdruck der Transaktionsgebühr im Journal
   header="Fee:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_FEEvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- Ausdruck der StopLoss-Level im Journal
   header="StopLoss:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_SLvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- Ausdruck des TakeProfit-Levels im Journal
   header="TakeProfit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_TPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Rückgabe der Beschreibung des Deal-Typs                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY                     :  return("Buy");
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL                    :  return("Sell");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE                 :  return("Balance");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT                  :  return("Credit");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE                  :  return("Additional charge");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION              :  return("Correction");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS                   :  return("Bonus");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION              :  return("Additional commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY        :  return("Daily commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY      :  return("Monthly commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY  :  return("Daily agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY:  return("Monthly agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST                :  return("Interest rate");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED            :  return("Canceled buy deal");
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED           :  return("Canceled sell deal");
      case DEAL_DIVIDEND                     :  return("Dividend operations");
      case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED             :  return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");
      case DEAL_TAX                          :  return("Tax charges");
      default                                :  return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Rückgabe der Änderungsmethode der Position                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)
  {
   switch(entry)
     {
      case DEAL_ENTRY_IN      :  return("In");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT     :  return("Out");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT   :  return("Reverce");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY  :  return("Out by");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE   :  return("Status record");
      default                 :  return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);
     }
  }

Siehe auch

