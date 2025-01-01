문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoStopoutModeDescription 

StopoutModeDescription

강제 청산 수준 사야의 모드를 문자열로 가져오기.

string  StopoutModeDescription() const

값 반환

강제 청산 모드를 문자열로 설정.