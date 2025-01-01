MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoLimitOrders
- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
LimitOrders
허용되는 최대 지정가 주문 수 가져오기
int LimitOrders() const
값 반환
허용되는 최대 지정가 주문 수.
참고
0 - 제한 없음.