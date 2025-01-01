문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoLimitOrders 

LimitOrders

허용되는 최대 지정가 주문 수 가져오기

int  LimitOrders() const

값 반환

허용되는 최대 지정가 주문 수.

참고

0 - 제한 없음.