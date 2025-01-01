SetUnicode

Sets/clears the FILE_UNICODE flag.

void SetUnicode(

bool unicode

)

Parameters

unicode

[in] New value for FILE_UNICODE flag.

Note

The result of string operations is dependent on the FILE_UNICODE flag. If it is false, the ANSI codes are used (one byte symbols). If it set, the UNICODE codes are used (two byte symbols). If the file is already opened, the flag cannot be changed.