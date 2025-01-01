SetCommon

Sets/clears the FILE_COMMON flag.

void SetCommon(

bool common

)

Parameters

common

[in] New value for FILE_COMMON flag.

Note

The FILE_COMMON flag determines the current working folder. If it is false, the local terminal folder is used as the current working folder. If it is true, the common data folder is used as the current working folder. If the file is already opened, the flag cannot be changed.