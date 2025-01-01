DocumentationSections
SetCommon

Sets/clears the FILE_COMMON flag.

void  SetCommon(
   bool  common      // flag value
   )

Parameters

common

[in]  New value for FILE_COMMON flag.

Note

The FILE_COMMON flag determines the current working folder. If it is false, the  local terminal folder is used as the current working folder. If it is true, the common data folder is used as the current working folder. If the file is already opened, the flag cannot be changed.