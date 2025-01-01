DocumentationSections
WriteObject

Writes data of the CObject class inheritor instance to file.

bool  WriteObject(
   CObject*  object      // reference to the object
   )

Parameters

object

[in]  Reference to the CObject class inheritor instance to write.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot write the data.

 