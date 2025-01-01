DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryFilesCFileBinReadObject 

ReadObject

Reads data of the CObject class inheritor instance from file.

bool  ReadObject(
   CObject*  object      // pointer
   )

Parameters

object

[in]  Pointer to the CObject class inheritor instance to read.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot read the data.