- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
ReadObject
Reads data of the CObject class inheritor instance from file.
|
bool ReadObject(
Parameters
object
[in] Pointer to the CObject class inheritor instance to read.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot read the data.