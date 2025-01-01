Copy

Copies a file.

bool Copy(

const string src_name,

int src_flag,

const string dst_name,

int dst_flags

)

Parameters

src_name

[in] Name of a source file.

src_flag

[in] Flags of a source file (only FILE_COMMON is used).

dst_name

[in] File name of the destination file.

dst_flags

[in] Flags of the destination file (only FILE_REWRITE and FILE_COMMON are used).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot copy the file.