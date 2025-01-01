- Handle
- Filename
- Flags
- SetUnicode
- SetCommon
- Open
- Close
- Delete
- IsExist
- Copy
- Move
- Size
- Tell
- Seek
- Flush
- IsEnding
- IsLineEnding
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
Copy
Copies a file.
|
bool Copy(
Parameters
src_name
[in] Name of a source file.
src_flag
[in] Flags of a source file (only FILE_COMMON is used).
dst_name
[in] File name of the destination file.
dst_flags
[in] Flags of the destination file (only FILE_REWRITE and FILE_COMMON are used).
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot copy the file.