- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
ReadShort
Reads short or ushort type variable from file.
bool ReadShort(
Parameters
value
[in] Reference to the variable for placing read data.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot read the data.