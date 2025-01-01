MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryFilesCFileFileFindNext
- Handle
- Filename
- Flags
- SetUnicode
- SetCommon
- Open
- Close
- Delete
- IsExist
- Copy
- Move
- Size
- Tell
- Seek
- Flush
- IsEnding
- IsLineEnding
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
FileFindNext
Continues file search started by the FileFindFirst() method.
bool FileFindNext(
Parameters
search_handle
[in] Search handle returned by FileFindFirst() method.
file_name
[in] The reference to the string the name of the found file is placed into if successful.
Return Value
true - successful, false - there are no files corresponding to the filter.