FileFindNext

Continues file search started by the FileFindFirst() method.

bool FileFindNext(

int search_handle,

string& file_name

)

Parameters

search_handle

[in] Search handle returned by FileFindFirst() method.

file_name

[in] The reference to the string the name of the found file is placed into if successful.

Return Value

true - successful, false - there are no files corresponding to the filter.