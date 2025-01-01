DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryFilesCFileFileFindNext 

FileFindNext

Continues file search started by the FileFindFirst() method.

bool  FileFindNext(
   int      search_handle,     // search handle
   string&  file_name          // reference
   )

Parameters

search_handle

[in]  Search handle returned by FileFindFirst() method.

file_name

[in]  The reference to the string the name of the found file is placed into if successful.

Return Value

true - successful, false - there are no files corresponding to the filter.