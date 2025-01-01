MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryFilesCFileFolderCreate
- Handle
- Filename
- Flags
- SetUnicode
- SetCommon
- Open
- Close
- Delete
- IsExist
- Copy
- Move
- Size
- Tell
- Seek
- Flush
- IsEnding
- IsLineEnding
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
FolderCreate
Creates new folder.
|
bool FolderCreate(
Parameters
folder_name
[in] Name of the folder to create. It contains path to the folder relative to the folder defined by FILE_COMMON flag.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot create the folder.
Note
The working folder is dependent on the flag that was previously set/reset using the SetCommon() method.