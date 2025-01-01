MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryFilesCFileBinReadShortArray
- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
ReadShortArray
Reads an array of short or ushort type variables from file.
bool ReadShortArray(
Parameters
array[]
[in] Reference to the variable for placing read data.
start_item=0
[in] Start element to read from.
items_count=-1
[in] Number of elements to read (-1 - read to the end of file).
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot read the data.