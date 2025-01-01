- Handle
- Filename
- Flags
- SetUnicode
- SetCommon
- Open
- Close
- Delete
- IsExist
- Copy
- Move
- Size
- Tell
- Seek
- Flush
- IsEnding
- IsLineEnding
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
Delete
Deletes the file assigned to the file instance.
|
void Delete()
Delete
Deletes the specified file.
|
void Delete(
Parameters
file_name
[in] File name of the file to delete.
Note
The working folder is dependent on the flag that was previously set/reset using the SetCommon() method.