Deletes the file assigned to the file instance.

void  Delete()

Deletes the specified file.

void  Delete(
   const string  file_name      // file name
   )

Parameters

file_name

[in]  File name of the file to delete.

Note

The working folder is dependent on the flag that was previously set/reset using the SetCommon() method.