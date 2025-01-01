DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryFilesCFileBinOpen 

Open

Opens the specified binary file and, if successful, assigns it to the class instance.

int  Open(
   const string  file_name,     // file name
   int           flags          // flags
   )

Parameters

file_name

[in]  File name of the file to open.

flags

[in]  File open flags (the FILE_BIN flag is set forcibly).

Return Value

Handle of the opened file.