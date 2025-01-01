ReadFloatArray

Reads an array of float type variables from file.

bool ReadFloatArray(

float& array[],

int start_item=0,

int items_count=-1

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Reference to the variable for placing read data.

start_item=0

[in] Start element to read from.

items_count=-1

[in] Number of elements to read (-1 - read to the end of file).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot read the data.