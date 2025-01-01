- Handle
- Filename
- Flags
- SetUnicode
- SetCommon
- Open
- Close
- Delete
- IsExist
- Copy
- Move
- Size
- Tell
- Seek
- Flush
- IsEnding
- IsLineEnding
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
Open
Opens the specified file and, if it successful, assigns it to the class instance.
|
int Open(
Parameters
file_name
[in] File name to open.
flags
[in] File open flags.
delimiter=9
[in] CSV file separator.
Return Value
Handle of the opened file.
Note
The working folder is dependent on flag that was previously set/reset using the SetCommon() method.