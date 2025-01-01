Open

Opens the specified file and, if it successful, assigns it to the class instance.

int Open(

const string file_name,

int flags,

short delimiter=9

)

Parameters

file_name

[in] File name to open.

flags

[in] File open flags.

delimiter=9

[in] CSV file separator.

Return Value

Handle of the opened file.

Note

The working folder is dependent on flag that was previously set/reset using the SetCommon() method.