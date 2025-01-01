- MonthName
- ShortMonthName
- DayName
- ShortDayName
- DaysInMonth
- DateTime
- Date
- Time
- Sec
- Min
- Hour
- Day
- Mon
- Year
- SecDec
- SecInc
- MinDec
- MinInc
- HourDec
- HourInc
- DayDec
- DayInc
- MonDec
- MonInc
- YearDec
- YearInc
CDateTime
CDateTime is a structure for working with date and time.
Description
CDateTime is a structure derived from MqlDateTime, it used for operation with date and time in controls.
Declaration
struct CDateTime
Title
#include <Tools\DateTime.mqh>
Methods
Properties
Gets month name
Gets short name of the month
Gets full name of the day in a week
Gets short name of the day in a week
Gets number of days in month
|
Get/Set methods
Gets/sets date and time
Sets date
Sets time
Sets seconds
Sets minutes
Sets hour
Sets day of the month
Sets month
Sets year
Additional methods
Subtracts specified number of seconds
Adds specified number of seconds
Subtracts specified number of minutes
Adds specified number of minutes
Subtracts specified number of hours
Adds specified number of hours
Subtracts specified number of days
Adds specified number of days
Subtracts specified number of months
Adds specified number of months
Subtracts specified number of years
Adds specified number of years