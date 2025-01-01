DocumentationSections
CDateTime

CDateTime is a structure for working with date and time.

Description

CDateTime is a structure derived from MqlDateTime, it used for operation with date and time in controls.

Declaration

   struct CDateTime

Title

   #include <Tools\DateTime.mqh>

Methods

Properties

 

MonthName

Gets month name

ShortMonthName

Gets short name of the month

DayName

Gets full name of the day in a week

ShortDayName

Gets short name of the day in a week

DaysInMonth

Gets number of days in month

Get/Set methods

 

DateTime

Gets/sets date and time

Date

Sets date

Time

Sets time

Sec

Sets seconds

Min

Sets minutes

Hour

Sets hour

Day

Sets day of the month

Mon

Sets month

Year

Sets year

Additional methods

 

SecDec

Subtracts specified number of seconds

SecInc

Adds specified number of seconds

MinDec

Subtracts specified number of minutes

MinInc

Adds specified number of minutes

HourDec

Subtracts specified number of hours

HourInc

Adds specified number of hours

DayDec

Subtracts specified number of days

DayInc

Adds specified number of days

MonDec

Subtracts specified number of months

MonInc

Adds specified number of months

YearDec

Subtracts specified number of years

YearInc

Adds specified number of years

 