CRect
CRect is a class of the rectangular area of the chart.
Description
CRect is a class of the area, it is defined by both coordinates of the upper-left and lower-right corners of a rectangle in Cartesian coordinates.
Declaration
class CRect
Title
#include <Controls\Rect.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
Properties
Gets/sets the X coordinate of the upper-left corner
Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the upper-left corner
Gets/sets the X coordinate of the lower-right corner
Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the lower-right corner
Gets/sets the width
Gets/sets the height
Sets new coordinates of the area
Performs the absolute displacement of the area coordinates
Performs the relative displacement (shift) of the area coordinates
Checks if the point is inside the area
Additional methods
Gets the area coordinates as a string