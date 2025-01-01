DocumentationSections
CRect

CRect is a class of the rectangular area of the chart.

Description

CRect is a class of the area, it is defined by both coordinates of the upper-left and lower-right corners of a rectangle in Cartesian coordinates.

Declaration

   class CRect

Title

   #include <Controls\Rect.mqh>

Class Methods by Groups

Properties

 

Left

Gets/sets the X coordinate of the upper-left corner

Top

Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the upper-left corner

Right

Gets/sets the X coordinate of the lower-right corner

Bottom

Gets/sets the Y coordinate of the lower-right corner

Width

Gets/sets the width

Height

Gets/sets the height

SetBound

Sets new coordinates of the area

Move

Performs the absolute displacement of the area coordinates

Shift

Performs the relative displacement (shift) of the area coordinates

Contains

Checks if the point is inside the area

Additional methods

 

Format

Gets the area coordinates as a string

 