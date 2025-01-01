MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DInputScene AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet InputScene Gets the pointer to the buffer of scene parameters. CDXInput* InputScene() Return Value Pointer to the buffer of scene parameters. DXDispatcher LightColorGet